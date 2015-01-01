पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रद्द करने की मांग:कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरना जारी

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
सिरसा। भगत सिंह स्टेडियम के बाहर धरने पर बैठे किसान।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में किसानों को चल रहा धरना व क्रमिक अनशन 35वें दिन जारी है। सोमवार को 11 किसान अनशन पर रहे। किसानों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए कहा कि जब तक सरकार कृषि कानूनों को रद्द नहीं करती, उनका आंदोलन न सिर्फ इसी प्रकार से चलता रहेगा बल्कि आंदोलन को और तेज किया जाएगा। वहीं किसानों के पक्का धरना के संचालन के लिए बनाई गई 12 सदस्यों की लोकल कमेटी को भंग कर दिया गया है।

इस मामले में गुरुद्वारा चिल्ला साहिब में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में लोकल कमेटी के क्रियाकलाप को लेकर मंथन हुआ और बाद में कमेटी को भंग करने का निर्णय किया गया। कहा गया कि अब प्रदेश में एक ही कमेटी संचालित होगी। लोकल कमेटी का कोई रोल नहीं रहेगा इसलिए कमेटी भंग की गई है। बता दें कि धरना के संचालन को लेकर 12 सदस्यों की लोकल कमेटी का गठन किया गया था।

उधर किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार कृषि बिलों की आड़ में कुछ पूंजीपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाना चाहती है ताकि किसानों को बर्बाद किया जा सके, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होने देंगे। देश-प्रदेश का किसान जागरूक हो गया है। वह सरकार की इस मंशा को कामयाब नहीं होने देगा और कृषि बिलों को वापस नहीं लेने तक आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

