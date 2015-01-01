पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएचडी दाखिला विवाद:सीडीएलयू के मेन गेट के सामने छात्र संगठनों का धरना जारी, आज वीसी-रजिस्ट्रार का पुतला फूकेंगे

सिरसा
सिरसा । सीडीएलयू गेट के आगे धरने पर बैठे छात्र।

चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी के गेट पर छात्राें का धरना रविवार को भी जारी रहा। अब सोमवार को धरनारत छात्र वीसी और रजिस्ट्रार का पुतला फूकेंगे। इतना ही नहीं राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन भेजकर वीसी और रजिस्ट्रार को हटाने की भी मांग करेंगे। सीडीएलयू के डॉ. अंबेडकर स्टूडेंट ऑफ इंडिया के बैनर तले एसएसी/बीसी वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों कि खाली पीएचडी सीटों पर पुन दाखिलों शुरू करवाने, भारत एवं हरियाणा सरकार एवं यूजीसी द्वारा आरक्षण नियमों को तोड़ने वाले दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एससीएसटी एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर कैंपस के बाहर धरना जारी रहा।

छात्र संगठन के प्रधान रविंद्र बाल्याण ने कहा कि अब सोमवार को यूनिवर्सिटी के गेट पर वीसी रजिस्ट्रार के पुतले दहन कर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगे। इसके बाद महामहिम राज्यपाल को डीसी के माध्यम से ज्ञापन दे कर मांग करेगे कि सीडीएलयू के वीसी, रजिस्ट्रार तुरंत को हटाया जाए। क्योंकि इन दोनों अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते ही दलित पिछड़े वर्ग के छात्रों के संवैधानिक अधिकारों खत्म किया गया हैं। संगठन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र मेहरा ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार भी सीडीएलयू के दलित पिछड़े छात्रों की समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही हैं।

पिछले 7 दिन से हम युनिवर्सिटी के गेट पर बैठ कर यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।भाजपा जाजपा सरकार पूरी तरह फैल साबित हुई हैं। दलित पिछड़े वर्ग के छात्र धरने पर बैठने को मजबूर हैं। इस अवसर पर संगठन के चेयरमैन दारा सिंह, यूनिवर्सिटी प्रधान सुरेंद्र इंदल,उपप्रधान पंकज इंदलिया,महासचिव कुलविंद्र अंबेडकर, अनूप, आकाश कुमार, वकील कंबोज आदि मौजूद रहे।

