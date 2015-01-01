पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:जेएमसी विभाग के छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रार की गाड़ी का घेराव कर किया प्रदर्शन

सिरसा2 दिन पहले
रजिस्ट्रार की गाड़ी के आगे बैठकर प्रदर्शन करते बीएजेएमसी कोर्स के छात्र।

चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय के बीए जेएमसी विभाग के छात्रों ने सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय में रजिस्ट्रार की गाड़ी का घेराव किया और नारेबाजी की। जानकारी अनुसार बीए जेएमसी विभाग के छात्र रजिस्ट्रार से मिलने तथा ज्ञापन देने के लिए उनके कार्यालय में जा रहे थे लेकिन सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने छात्रों को गेट पर ही रोक लिया। जिसको लेकर छात्रों तथा सुरक्षा कर्मियों में कहासुनी तथा धक्कामुक्की हुई।

कुछ देर बाद जब रजिस्ट्रार अपने कार्यालय से बाहर निकलकर जाने लगे तो छात्र उनकी गाड़ी के आगे लेट गए और बात करने की जिद्द पर अड़ गए। छात्रों के विरोध को देखते हुए रजिस्ट्रार गाड़ी से उतरे और उन्होंने छात्रों से बात की। छात्रों ने बताया कि उनके डिपार्टमेंट को यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के द्वारा बदलकर यूनिवर्सिटी कॉलेज में शिफ्ट किया गया है जिससे विद्यार्थियों में रोष है।

उनका कहना कि हमने जब दाखिला जेएमसी डिपार्टमेंट में लिया है तो हम यूनिवर्सिटी कॉलेज में नही पढ़ेंगे। रोष स्वरूप विद्यार्थियों ने विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। 2 नवंबर को भी उन्होंने इस मामले में एक ज्ञापन दिया था लेकिन सीडीएलयू प्रशासन ने कुछ नहीं किया है। उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने स्थानांतरण अधिसूचना को रद्द नहीं किया तो वे भूख हड़ताल करने पर मजबूर होंगे।

रजिस्ट्रार ने कहा कि कुछ छात्र इस मामले को कोर्ट में लेकर गए हैं। इसलिए वे अभी कुछ नहीं कह सकते। अभी वे मीटिंग में जा रहे हैं और उसके बाद इस मामले में बात करेंगे। बाद में बड़ी मुश्किल से सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने छात्रों को गाड़ी के आगे से हटाया। यहां वीर दविंद्र सिंह, प्रगट सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, हरजीत सिंह, सुखबीर सिंह मौजूद थे।

