पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पीएचडी दाखिला विवाद:छात्रों का धरना जारी,अब भूख हड़ताल की दी चेतावनी

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी के कॉमर्स विभाग में हुए पीएचडी दाखिला को लेकर विवाद के बाद चल रहा धरना शनिवार को जारी रहा। शनिवार को भी विद्यार्थियों ने सीडीएलयू के गेट के समक्ष धरना देकर नारेबाजी की। छात्र नेता रविंद्र बाल्याण के नेतृत्व में दिए जा रहे धरने के दौरान धरनारत विद्यार्थियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए।

डॉ. अंबेडकर स्टूडेंट ऑफ इंडिया के बैनर तले चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी में एसएसी/बीसी वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों कि खाली पीएचडी सीटों पर पुन दाखिलों शुरू करवाने,भारत एव हरियाणा सरकार एवं यूजीसी द्वारा आरक्षण नियमों को तोड़ने वाले दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एससीएसटी एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग को लेकर कैंपस में शनिवार को भी विद्यार्थियों ने नारेबाजी की। छात्र संगठन के प्रधान रविंद्र बाल्याण ने कहा कि हमने यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर राज्यपाल के पास भी युनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के द्वारा दलित पिछड़े छात्रों के संवैधानिक अधिकारों बचाने के लिए ज्ञापन भेजा है। उन्होंने पीएचडी दाखिलों में गड़बड़ी करने वालो जातिवादी मानसिकता के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की मांग की है।

हमारी मांग पूरी तरह संवैधानिक एवं नियमों के तहत हैं। इस दाैरान प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्र मेहरा ने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार भी सीडीएलयू के दलित पिछड़े छात्रों की समस्या पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही हैं। पिछले 6 दिन से हम युनिवर्सिटी के गेट पर बैठ कर युनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के रवैया से साफ प्रतीत होता है कि भाजपा जजपा सरकार पूरी तरह दलित पिछड़े समाज विरोधी हैं।

संगठन महासचिव कुलविंद्र ने कहा कि जल्दी ही मांगे पूरी नहीं करता है तो हम मजबूरन भूख हड़ताल करने का निर्णय लेने पर विचार विमर्श करना पड़ेगा। जिसकी छात्रों के स्वास्थ्य की पूरी जिम्मेदारी युनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की होगी।युनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं करता तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा। इस अवसर पर संगठन के चेयरमैन दारा सिंह, उपप्रधान पंकज इंदलिया, महासचिव कुलविंद्र, अनूप घोटड़, आकाश कुमार, वकील कंबोज, रवि पनिहारी, प्रवेश कुमार, संदीप,मनोज मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें