सीडीएलयू:बुखार, खांसी व जुकाम के लक्ष्ण वाले विद्यार्थियों को नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • एक फरवरी से लगेंगी नियमित रूप से ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं, वीसी ने कक्षाओं का किया निरीक्षण, एक बेंच पर एक ही विद्यार्थी को बैठने के भी निर्देश

करीब 10 माह बाद चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय में एक फरवरी से यूनिवर्सिटी के सभी विभागों में ऑफलाइन मोड में कक्षाएं लगेंगी। स्टूडेंट्स को काेविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करना जरूरी है। कक्षाएं लगाने को लेकर वीसी प्रो. अजमेर सिंह मलिक ने विभिन्न विभागों की कक्षाओं का शुक्रवार को निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने व्यवस्थाएं जांची और प्रोफेसरों को बैठने, कक्षाओं को सेनेटाइजेशन करने, विद्यार्थियों को प्रॉपर मास्क पहनने, तापमान चैक व कक्षाओं में सेनेटाइजर रखने के भी निर्देश दिए। कक्षा में एक बैंच पर एक ही विद्यार्थी को बैठने के भी निर्देश दिए।

अगर विद्यार्थियों की संख्या ज्यादा होती है तो एक बैंच पर दो बैठाया जाए सकते हैं। बुखार, खांसी व जुकाम के लक्ष्ण वाले विद्यार्थियों को कक्षाओं में एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी। वीसी ने स्टूडेंट्स से कहा कि कोविड टेस्ट करवाकर ही कक्षाओं पहुंचे। कुलपति ने बॉयोटेक्नोलॉजी, फूड एंड साइंस टैक्नोलॉजी की कक्षाओं में स्टूडेंट्स के बैठने की व्यवस्था जांची।

रैकिंग में सुधार के लिए विभागाध्यक्षों की ली बैठक- कुलपति प्रोफेसर अजमेर सिंह मलिक ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को व्यावहारिक रूप से दक्ष करके औद्योगिकी जगत की मांग के अनुसार पाठ्यक्रम तैयार किया जायेगा। प्रोफेसर मलिक ने विश्वविद्यालय के सीवी रमन भवन के सेमिनार हॉल में इंटरनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस सेल (आईक्यूएसी) द्वारा आयोजित एनआईआरएफ ओरिएंटेशन कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न विभागों के अध्यक्षों तथा नियमित प्राध्यापकों के साथ रूबरू हो रहे थे।

विश्वविद्यालय के नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (एनआईआरएफ) की रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम के प्रतिभागियों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए कुलपति ने कहा कि डाटा प्रबंधन समय की मांग है और इसलिए सभी विभाग अपने इवेंट्स का रिकॉर्ड रखे और गुणवत्तापरक तरीके से नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (एनआईआरएफ) की रैंकिंग के क्राइटेरिया के हिसाब से 3 फरवरी से पहले-पहले आईक्यूएसी को आंकड़े उपलब्ध करवाए।

प्रोफेसर मलिक ने कहा कि शोध कार्य को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भारतीय उदाहरणों के साथ-साथ पाश्चात्य उदाहरणों तथा संदर्भों का समावेश भी शोधार्थियों को करना चाहिए ताकि विश्वविद्यालय में हो रहे शोध कार्यों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि शोध विषय का चयन भी इस हिसाब से होना चाहिए की शोध से अकादमिक जगत के साथ-साथ औद्योगिक जगत व समाज लाभान्वित हो सके।

विभागाध्यक्ष नवीन पाठ्यक्रमों की सूची करें तैयार

कुलपति ने सभी विभागाध्यक्षों को निर्देश दिए कि वे अपने-अपने विषय से संबंधित नवीन पाठ्यक्रमों की सूची तैयार करे जिन्हें आगामी शैक्षणिक सत्र से शुरू किया जा सके और शिक्षा को रोजगारोन्मुखी बनाया जा सके। इस अवसर पर विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. राकेश वधवा ने कहा कि शिक्षा के गुणवत्ता के सुधार के लिए प्रत्येक प्रकार की प्रशासनिक सुविधा प्रशासन द्वारा प्रदान की जाएगी। इंटरनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस सेल (आईक्यूएसी) के निदेशक प्रोफेसर पंकज शर्मा तथा नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (एनआईआरएफ) के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. कपिल चौधरी ने पीपीटी के माध्यम से एनआईआरएफ के विभिन्न क्राइटेरिया के बारे में विस्तारपूर्वक बताया।

