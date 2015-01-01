पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल कल्याण समिति में सुनवाई:अधूरी तैयारियों के साथ नवजात बच्ची को लेने आए परिजन बाल कल्याण समिति ने लौटाया, कहा-डॉक्यूमेंट्स लेकर आओ

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
शहर के सिविल अस्पताल स्थित नीकू वार्ड में नवजात बच्ची काे छोड़कर जाने के मामले में सोमवार को बाल कल्याण समिति पदाधिकारियों ने सुनवाई की। नवजात को लेने के लिए परिजन अधूरी तैयारियों के साथ आ गए। ऐसे में बाल कल्याण समिति की अधिकारियों ने परिजनों को लौटा दिया और डॉक्यूमेंट्स लेकर आने को कहा।

सोमवार को सिंगीकाट मोहल्ला निवासी परिवार बाल कल्याण समिति के कार्यालय पहुंचा। बाल कल्याण समिति की चेयरपर्सन अनीता वर्मा ने परिवार के सदस्यों के पहचान पत्र और पुलिस रिपोर्ट सहित अन्य कागजात मांगे तो वे दिखा नहीं पाए। ऐसे में बाल कल्याण समिति पदाधिकारियों ने परिवार के सदस्यों को लौटा दिया और सुनवाई नहीं की। क्योंकि सोमवार को नवजात का पिता भी नहीं आया था जो बच्ची को अस्पताल छोड़कर चला गया था।

अब मंगलवार को उक्त परिवार को दोबारा कार्यालय बुलाया गया है। मंगलवार को डॉक्यूमेंट्स सहित आने के निर्देश दिए।

ये है पूरा मामला : पिछले हफ्ते शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे कोई अज्ञात व्यक्ति सिविल अस्पताल के नीकू वार्ड में आया और नवजात की तबीयत खराब होने की बात कहकर बच्ची को छोड़ गया। अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने उससे डॉक्यूमेंट मांगे तो वह लेकर आने की बात कहकर चला गया और शाम तक वापस नहीं लौटा।

शाम तक इंतजार के बाद अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस और बाल कल्याण समिति के अधिकारियों को सूचित किया। सूचना मिलने पर जांच शुरू हो गई। शनिवार को दोपहर बाद नवजात बच्ची के परिजन स्वयं ही अस्पताल पहुंच गए। गोशाला रोड स्थित सिंगीकाट मोहल्ला निवासी मनीष के रूप में नवजात के पिता की पहचान हुई।

बाद में जांच में खुलासा हुआ कि शहर में कूड़ा बीनने का काम करने वाले सिंगीकाट मोहल्ला निवासी युवक मनीष ने अस्पताल के अधिकारियों और पुलिस को बताया कि शुक्रवार को उसकी पत्नी को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। वह अपनी पत्नी को लेकर रिक्शा पर अस्पताल ला रहा था कि रास्ते में ही डिलिवरी हो गई।

जच्चा-बच्चा को संभालने वाला कोई नहीं था क्योंकि मनीष की मां पंजाब गई हुई थी। मनीष ने बताया कि डिलिवरी के बाद प्रसूता की तबीयत बिगड़ी तो वह नवजात बच्चे को सबसे पहले सिविल अस्पताल स्थित बच्चा वार्ड में दाखिल करवा दिया ताकि बच्ची को पहले संभाला जा सके। इसके बाद वह अपनी मां को लेने पंजाब चला गया, इसीलिए वह शाम तक अस्पताल वापस नहीं आ पाया।

मनीष ने बताया कि वह शुक्रवार को ही रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे ही अपनी मां को लेकर अस्पताल आ गया था, लेकिन यहां न तो कोई डॉक्टर मिला और न कोई स्टाफ जाे कुछ बता पाते।

मंगलवार को दोबारा बुलाया है: अनीता वर्मा

बच्ची के परिजन सोमवार को आए थे लेकिन उनके पास न तो कोई प्रूफ था और न ही डोक्यूमेंटस। इसलिए उन्हें सभी कागजात लेकर आने को कहा है। अब ये परिवार मंगलवार को दोबारा आएगा।'' -अनीता वर्मा, चेयरपर्सन, बाल संरक्षण समिति, सिरसा।

