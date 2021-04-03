पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट का मामला:चिट्‌टे के लिए गिरोह ने लूटे थे किसान से 2 लाख 73 हजार रुपये

सिरसा/रानियां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दो महीने पहले गांव बाहिया रोड पर एक्सीडेंट का बहाना करके किसान मंगल सिंह से दो लाख 73 हजार रुपये की लूट करने वाले गिरोह ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बड़ा खुलासा किया है। गिरोह का सरगना गांव बाहिया निवासी जैन कुमार उर्फ जैना है। जो 7 साल पहले ऐलनाबाद के कारोबारी का अपहरण करके फिरौती मांगने के मामले में भी नामजद रह चुका है। इसके अलावा वह तीन बार नशा तस्करी के मामले में जेल जा चुका है। यह वारदात भी आरोपियों ने जैना के संरक्षण में की है। पुलिस पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि चारों ही आरोपी चिट्‌टे का नशा करते हैं। नशे की लत को पूरा करने के लिए ही लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

सरगना ने 7 साल पहले मांगी थी ऐलनाबाद के कारोबारी से भी फिरौती

लूट गिरोह का सरगना बाहिया निवासी जैन कुमार उर्फ जैना के खिलाफ डिंग थाना में केस दर्ज है। जैना ने 7 साल पहले वर्ष 2014 में ऐलनाबाद के कारोबारी सुभाष चंद्र धानुका का अपहरण किया था। जिसमें उसके साथ अन्य लोग भी शामिल थे। व्यापारी सुभाष चंद्र धानुका हैदराबाद के लिए दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट जा रहे थे। गाड़ी उनके परिचित मनजीत सिंह की थी और उसे मनजीत का ड्राइवर काका चला रहा था। मनजीत सिंह भी गाड़ी में ही था।

जैसे ही गाड़ी डिंग रोड के पास पहुंची तो मौजूखेड़ा के पास एक वेरिटो गाड़ी में सवार कुछ बदमाशों ने उनकी गाड़ी को रुकवा लिया और व्यापारी को अपनी गाड़ी में जबरन बैठा लिया। साथ ही मनजीत सिंह और उसके ड्राइवर काका को उन्हीं की गाड़ी में बैठा कर पिस्तौल के बल पर अपने साथ ले गए। अपहर्ताओं ने व्यापारी के फोन से उसके परिजनों से 40 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी। परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना सिरसा पुलिस को दी।

पुलिस के कहे अनुसार परिजनों ने मांगी गई राशि को बैग में डाला। इसी बीच पुलिस ने बैग में एक मोबाइल फोन साइलेंट मोड में रख दिया और सादी वर्दी में दो पुलिस कर्मी गाड़ी में बैठ गए। गांव सदलपुर के पास जैसे ही परिजनों ने रुपए दिए तो पुलिस ने उसी समय एक बदमाश रामस्वरूप को दबोच लिया। पुलिस ने बैग में रखे फोन की लोकेशन पर गांव चूली बागडिय़ान से व्यापारी की गाड़ी बरामद कर ली और तीनों को मुक्त करा लिया था।

झाड़ियों में छुपकर लूटा था जैना के गिरोह ने

बीती 3 दिसम्बर को गांव सेनपाल कोठा निवासी मंगल ट्रैक्टर ट्राली में नरमा की फसल लादकर रानियां अनाज मंडी में बेचने आया था। शाम को 2 लाख 68 हजार रुपये में उसकी फसल बिक गई। 5 हजार रुपये की नकदी उसके पास थी। किसान मंगल को लूटने के लिए बदमाशों ने पूरी प्लानिंग से गेम किया था। बदमाशों ने पहले सड़क पर अपना बाइक गिराया। उसको एक्सीडेंट जैसा रूप दिया था। एक बदमाश बाइक के पास खड़ा हो गया। बाकी तीन बदमाश पास की झाडियों में छिपकर बैठ गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें