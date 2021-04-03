पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की तैयारी:बाजारों में अब रात को होगी सफाई, खुले में कचरा फेंका तो लगेगा जुर्माना

सिरसा4 घंटे पहलेलेखक: भूपेंद्र पंवार
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिरसा। शहर में सफाई अभियान चलाते कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिरसा। शहर में सफाई अभियान चलाते कर्मचारी।
  • सफाई दराेगाओं को मिलेंगे टाटा एस, स्थापित किए जाएंगे 600 डस्बीन
  • आधे शहर की सफाई के लिए एजेंसी को मिलेगा ठेका, पब्लिक टॉयलेट सफाई के लिए नप अधिकारियों ने ठेकेदारों को दिए निर्देश

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर नगर परिषद ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। जहां एक ओर शहर की सफाई को लेकर नये सिरे से प्लान बनाया गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर कूड़ा उठान को लेकर भी अब नये वाहन खरीदे जाएंगे।

बाजारों में सफाई के बाद दुकानदार कचरा सड़क पर न फैंके, इसके लिए 600 डस्टबीन भी स्थापित होंगे। रात को स्पेशल सफाई अभियान चलाया जाएगा। स्वीपिंग मशीन के लिए 20 नये कर्मचारियों की डीसी रेट पर नई नियुक्ति होगी। आधे शहर की सफाई के लिए काम ठेके पर दिया जाएगा। पब्लिक टॉयलेट की सफाई के निर्देश भी अधिकारियों ने दे दिए हैं। सरकार की और से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण करवाया जाना है।

रैंकिंग सुधारने के लिए नगर परिषद अधिकारियों ने व्यापक स्तर पर प्लान तैयार किया है। इसके तहत बाजार में सफाई अभियान सुधारने के लिए फैसला लिया गया है कि रात को भी अब सफाई की जाएगी। सफाई के बाद सुबह के समय दुकानदार सड़क के बीच कचरा खुले में न फैंके। इसके लिए नप की ओर से बाजार में 600 डस्टबीन नये खरीदकर स्थापित किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद भी कोई भी दुकानदार खुले में कूड़ा फेंकेगा तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी और चालान भी काटा जाएगा।

सफाई दरोगाओं को मिलेंगे नए वाहन

बाजार में सफाई के बाद अकसर समस्या कूड़ा उठान को लेकर रहती है। सफाई कर्मचारियों के पास छोटी रेहड़ी होती है, जिसमें ज्यादा कूड़ा एकत्र नहीं किया जा सकता। ऐसे में अब नगर परिषद प्रशासन ने फैसला किया है कि सफाई दारोगाओं को व्हीकल उपलब्ध करवाए जाएं। इसके लिए 5 टाटा एस खरीदने का प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। इन पर करीब 22 लाख रुपये खर्च होंगे। अब सफाई दारोगा कूड़ा उठान में भी सहायता करेंगे।

सफाई को लेकर नप दो भागों में बंटेगा शहर

नगर परिषद के पास सफाई के लिए करीब 250 कर्मचारी इस समय उपलब्ध हैं। जबकि शहर की आबादी के हिसाब से 500 से ज्यादा सफाई कर्मचारियों की जरूरत है। ऐसे में नगर परिषद ने फैसला किया है कि सफाई के लिहाज से शहर को दो भागों में बांटा जाएगा। शहर के बाजार वाले हिस्से में नगर परिषद के नियमित कर्मचारी काम करेंगे। इसके अलावा शहर के दूसरे हिस्से की सफाई की जिम्मेदारी एजेंसी को सौंपी जाएगी। इसके लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है।

सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की सुधरेगी स्थिति, अव्यवस्था पर होगा एक्शन

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के दौरान निरीक्षण करने आने वाली टीम सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की स्थिति भी देखेगी। सिटी एरिया में नगर परिषद के 15 सार्वजनिक शौचालय इस समय चालू हालत में हैं। इनकी सफाई और देखरेख का काम नगर परिषद ने ठेके पर दे रखा है। ऐसे में अब नप अधिकारियों ने ठेकेदारों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की स्थिति सुधारी जाए। यहां साबुन, शैम्पू, टॉयलेट क्लीनर सहित अनेक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हों। दिन में बार-बार पोंछा लगाना जरूरी है। अधिकारियों ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि यदि सुधार नहीं हुआ तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसईएन ने बताया कि शौचालयों की मॉनिटरिंग और जांच के लिए रेंडमली निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।

रेंडमली जांच करेंगे: एक्सईएन अजय

सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की स्थिति सुधारने के लिए आदेश दे दिए हैं। नियमित सफाई करवाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा ठेकेदारों को कहा गया है कि शौचालयों में साबुन, पानी जैसी सुविधाएं भी होनी चाहिए और नियमित सफाई की भी जरूरत है। हम नियमित रूप से रेंडमली जांच करेंगे और यदि कोई लापरवाही नजर आई तो एक्शन लिया जाएगा। -अजय पंघाल, एक्सईएन, नगर परिषद सिरसा।

डीसी रेट पर नियुक्त होंगे अनुबंधित कर्मचारी

सफाई व्यवस्था दुरूस्त करने के लिए नये फैसले लिए गए हैं। इसके तहत अब रात को भी सफाई करवाई जाएगी। स्वीपिंग मशीन के साथ सफाई करवाने के लिए 20 अनुबंधित कर्मचारियों को डीसी रेट पर नियुक्त किया जाएगा। शहर को दो भागों में बांटकर सफाई होगी। सफाई दारोगाओं के लिए 5 नये टाटा एस खरीदने की प्लानिंग है। जिन पर करीब 22 लाख रुपये खर्च होने का अनुमान है। -रणधीर सिंह, कार्यकारी प्रधान, नगर परिषद सिरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें