सिरसा:रिंग रोड बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट को सिरे चढ़ाने में जुटे विधायक, गृहराज्य मंत्री रहते तैयार किया था प्रोजेक्ट

सिरसा35 मिनट पहले
शहर में बढ़ते ट्रैफिक के दबाव को कम करने के लिए शहर के चारों ओर रिंग रोड बनाने के प्रोजेक्ट को सिरे चढ़ाने के लिए सिरसा विधायक गोपाल कांडा लगातार प्रयासरत है। इस संबंध में वे सीएम से मंजूरी ला चुके हैं। अब उस प्रोजेक्ट को फाइनल रूप देने की तैयारियां सड़क निर्माण विभाग कर रहा है। वर्ष 2010 में गृह राज्य मंत्री रहते गोपाल कांडा ने सिरसा के चोरों ओर रिंग रोड बनाने का प्रोजेक्ट तैयार किया था।

वर्ष 2016-17 में मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने प्रोजेक्टर पर काम शुरू करवाया। अब नगर योजनाकार विभाग ने इस प्रोजेक्ट का पूरा नक्शा तैयार कर लिया है। इसके तहत सिरसा के चोरों ओर 18 किलोमीटर लंबा घुमावदार रिंग रोड बनेगा। नक्शे में जिन लोगों की जमीन रिंग रोड प्रोजेक्ट में आती है उनसे बातचीत की जा रही है। अब पिछले गोपाल कांडा ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल से मुलाकात कर भूमि अधिग्रहण का काम तेजी से करने का आग्रह किया। अगर यह प्रोजेक्ट सिरे चढ़ता है शहर के चारों ओर रिंग रोड बनने के बाद शहर में ट्रैफिक का दबाव कम होगा।

रिंग रोड बनाने के लिए वे सीएम से बातचीत कर चुके हैं। शहर को जाम जैसी समस्या से छूट कारा मिले। इसलिए यह प्लान मैने तैयार किया था। अब सरकार इस पर काम कर रही है। जल्द ही इसे पूरा करवाया जाएगा। उसके बाद शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा शहर के कई मुख्य विकास कार्य पूरे करवाने के लिए सरकार से बातचीत की गई है। सिरसा में विकास की कोई कमी नहीं रहने दी जाएगी।'' - गोपाल कांडा, विधायक, सिरसा|

