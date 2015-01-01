पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क न लगाने वालों के बहाने:दुकानदार बोला-अभी चाय पीने के लिए उतारा तो महिला बोली- एलर्जी हो जाती है, युवक को पकड़ा तो कहने लगा- कैश नहीं है

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोड़ी बाजार मोहता मार्किट, हिसारिया बाजार,गीता भवन वाली गली में बिना मास्क लगाए घुम रहे लोगों के चालान काटते हुए एसडीएम
  • महिलाएं चुन्नी से मुंह ढकने लगी तो कुछ ने जेब से मास्क निकालकर लगाया, 12 लोगों के काटे चालान

कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ती तादाद के मध्य नजर बाजारों में बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जिला प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है।

सोमवार दोपहर बाद एसडीएम जयवीर के नेतृत्व में नप टीम ने बिना मास्क घूमने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया। मास्क नहीं लगाने और डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखने वाले 12 लोगों के चालान काटे गए। जिनको 6 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया।

इस दौरान किसी ने मास्क भूल आने, दुकान पर रह जाने, अभी लगा लेता हूं सर, एलर्जी होने लगती है तो कोई कैश नहीं है, अभी चाय पीने के लिए उतारा था सहित अनेक बहाने बनाए, लेकिन ऐसे बहानेबाज एक दर्जन लोगों के चालान काट दिए। उधर यातायात पुलिस ने बिना मास्क 37 वाहन चालकों के से जुर्माना वसूला।

नियमों की पालना नहीं करने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएगें

कोरोना से बचाव के नियमों की पालना नहीं करने वालों पर सख्ती दिखाते हुए एसडीएम के नेतृत्व में नगर परिषद में एसआई पवन कुमार व धर्मेंद्र फौजी पर आधारित एक टीम ने दोपहर बाद शहर के सदर बाजार, रोड़ी बाजार, सरकूलर रोड, मोहता मार्केट व पुराना सिविल अस्पताल रोड पर दस्तक दी। जहां दुकानों में बिना मास्क बैठे दुकानदारों के चालान काटे गए। वहीं बिना मास्क घूमते ग्राहकों व वाहन चालकों को भी दबोचा गया।

इधर, रानियां में मास्क लगाने में लापरवाही बरतने पर पुलिस ने 9 के काटे चालान

रानियां पुलिस ने शहर में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के चालन काटे हैं तथा सार्वजनिक स्थान पर लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। जिसमें मास्क न लगाने वाले लोगों 4 के चालान काट कर 2000 रुपये-जुर्माना किया वहीं 5 बाइक चालकों द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने पर 6000 का चालान किया।

ऐलनाबाद में मास्क लगाने वालों को दिए गुलाब, न लगाने वालों को बांटे गए मास्क

ऐलनाबाद| लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए जागरूक करने के लिए शहर की यातायात पुलिस व समाजसेवी संस्था ने एक अनोखा तरीका निकाला है। संस्था मास्क लगाने वालों को गुलाब व चॉकलेट देकर प्रोत्साहित कर रही है वही मास्क ने लगाने वालों को निशुल्क मास्क दिए जा रहे हैं।

पहले मोबाइल में खींची फोटो, फिर जुर्माना

प्रशासनिक टीम ने बिना मास्क दुकानदारों व ग्राहकों का पहले मोबाइल से फोटो किया और उसके बाद उसी को आधार बना दुकानदारों के चालान काटे गए। इस दौरान कोई दुकानदार या ग्राहक बाद में मास्क लगाकर खुद को सही साबित करने की कोशिश की, तो उसे बिना मास्क फोटो दिखाकर जुर्माना वसूला गया।

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए मास्क पहनना जरूरी

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव में मास्क पहनना और सामाजिक दूरी बरकरार रखना अति आवश्यक है। इसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह से अलर्ट है। बाजारों में बिना मास्क दुकानदारों एवं ग्राहकों के चालान काटने का अभियान जारी रहेगा। बाजारों में लोग कोरोना से बचाव में कर्तव्यों की पालना नहीं करते हैं, तो उनको जुर्माना लगाया जाता है।'' -जयवीर यादव, एसडीएम, सिरसा।

