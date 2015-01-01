पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीडीएलयू पीएचडी विवाद:छात्रों ने वीसी व रजिस्ट्रार का पुतला फूंक ऑफिस के सामने दिया धरना

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कहा- दाखिला शेड्यूल जारी करो, तब खत्म करेंगे धरना
  • डीसी के माध्यम से राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन भेजकर वीसी, रजिस्ट्रार को हटाने की मांग

चौधरी देवी लाल यूनिवर्सिटी के कॉमर्स विभाग में पीएचडी दाखिला विवाद को लेकर सोमवार को प्रदर्शनकारी विद्यार्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रार और वीसी का पुतला फूंका। प्रदर्शनकारी विद्यार्थियों ने ऑफिस पहुंचकर ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

ज्ञापन में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने वीसी और रजिस्ट्रार को बर्खास्त करने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा विद्यार्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस पहुंच कर धरना दिया।

सीडीएलयू के गेट के समक्ष विद्यार्थियों ने 8 दिन से शुरू कर रखा है। छात्र नेता रविंद्र बाल्याण के नेतृत्व में डॉ. अंबेडकर स्टूडेंट ऑफ इंडिया के बैनर तले सीडीएलयू के गेट के समक्ष धरना निरंतर चल रहा है। सोमवार को धरना रत विद्यार्थियों ने पहले गेट के समक्ष वीसी और रजिस्ट्रार का पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी करके रोष जताया।

रोष जताते हुए विद्यार्थी लघु सचिवालय पहुंचे और वहां डीसी के माध्यम से राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन भेजा। ज्ञापन में मांग की गई है कि सीडीएलयू के वीसी और रजिस्ट्रार को तुरंत प्रभाव से हटाया जाए। ज्ञापन सौंपकर विद्यार्थी वापस सीडीएलयू कैंपस में पहुंचे और नारेबाजी करते हुए रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस चले गए।

रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस में विद्यार्थियों ने जमीन पर बैठकर धरना शुरू कर दिया। नारेबाजी करते हुए सीडीएलयू प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष जताया। इस दौरान रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. राकेश वधवा अपने कार्यालय से बाहर आए और विद्यार्थियों को समझाने का प्रयास किया।

उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों को कहा कि पीएचडी सीटों की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है और जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा। लेकिन छात्रों ने कहा कि जब तक दाखिला शेड्यूल जारी नहीं हो जाता तब तक धरना खत्म नहीं किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर संगठन के चेयरमैन दारा सिंह, यूनिवर्सिटी प्रधान सुरेंद्र इंदल, उपप्रधान पंकज इंदलिया, महासचिव कुलविंद्र अंबेडकर, अनूप घोटड़, आकाश कुमार, वकील कंबोज, रवि पनिहारी, हिमांशु नाथूसरी, विजय, सुशील, संदीप, मनोज मौजूद थे।

