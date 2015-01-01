पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाराजगी:पीएचडी में दाखिले के लिए छात्रों का धरना दूसरे दिन भी रहा जारी

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय में पीएचडी में बीसी वर्ग की खाली सीटों पर दाखिला नहीं होने के चलते छात्रों का डॉ. अंबेडकर स्टूडेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया के बैनर तले धरना दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी विश्वविद्यालय के प्रवेश द्वार के सामने जारी रहा। धरनारत छात्रों का नेतृत्व कर रहे रविंद्र बालयान ने कहा कि मांगें पूरी नहीं होने तक उनका धरना जारी रहेगा। शीघ्र ही छात्र अनशन व भूख हड़ताल शुरू करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि मांगे नहीं माने जाने पर मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल का पुतला भी फूंका जाएगा। धरनारत छात्रों ने विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति व रजिस्ट्रार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों का कहना है कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने नियमों की अनदेखी करते हुए बीसी वर्ग की सीटों को सामान्य कोटे में बदल दिया है।

नियमानुसार बीसी कोटे की सीटों को किसी भी कैटेगरी में बदला नहीं जा सकता। प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना है कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने उनसे धरना समाप्त करने की अपील भी की है। लेकिन उनका कहना है कि जब तक री-एडवरटाइजमेंट की कॉपी नहीं दी जाती और सीटों के बदलाव करने वालों के खिलाफ एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज नहीं होता उनका धरना जारी रहेगा।

आयोग में सुनवाई 27 तक स्थगित

राज्य सूचना आयुक्त जय सिंह बिश्नोई के समक्ष आरटीआई की द्वितीय अपील और शिकायतों की अपील आगामी 27 नवंबर तक स्थगित कर दी गई है। सूचना आयोग द्वारा इस आशय की सूचना जिला प्रशासन को दी गई है और जिला उपायुक्त कार्यालय की ओर से तमाम सरकारी महकमों को इस बारे सूचित किया गया है। दरअसल, सूचना आयोग में अपील के दौरान संबंधित विभागों के राज्य जनसूचना अधिकारी तथा प्रथम अपीलीय अधिकारी को पेश होना होता है। ऐसे में विभागों के आरटीआई से संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए है।

