सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने मारी रेड:टीम ने खोया, गुलाब जामुन और रस भरी के सैंपल भरे, मक्खियां मिलने पर एक क्विंटल मिठाई करवाई नष्ट

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम के साथ आए अधिकारी खराब मिठाइयों को नष्ट करवाते हुए।

त्योहारी सीजन में नकली मिठाइयों और नकली सरसों के तेल की सूचना पर सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीमों ने रेड मारी। दो जगह की गई छापेमारी के दौरान खुलासा हुआ कि बिना लाइसेंस मिठाई बनाने का प्लांट संचालित हो रहा था और उस पर मिठाइयों के ऊपर मक्खियां भिनभिना रही थी। इस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए टीम ने 1 क्विंटल मिठाई मौके पर ही नष्ट करवा दी। इसके अलावा खोया, गुलाब जामुन और रसभरी के सैंपल लिए हैं।

हुआ यूं कि सरकार के पास गुप्त सूचना पहुंची कि नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए मिठाइयां बनाने का काम चल रहा है। इस पर सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम हिसार की टीम ने छापेमारी कर दी। टीम के साथ सिरसा सीआईडी की टीम और फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की भी टीम साथ थी। छापेमार टीम में सीएम फ्लाइंग से राजेश कुमार, खाद्य एवं औषधी प्रशासन विभाग से डॉ. अरविंदजीत सिंह शामिल थे।

इसके अलावा भारी पुलिस बल भी था ताकि किसी प्रकार के विरोध को रोका जा सके। टीम ने छापेमारी कर जांच की तो खुलासा हुआ कि बिना लाइसेंस के मिठाई प्लांट चल रहा है। मौके पर 6 क्विंटल मिठाई तैयार मिली। लेकिन एक क्विंटल मिठाई ऐसी थी जिस पर मक्खियां भिनभिना रही थी। इस पर छापेमार टीम ने मौके पर ही एक क्विंटल मिठाई को नष्ट करवा दिया। मिठाई को गड्‌ढा खोदकर उसमें दबा दिया। इसके अलावा खोया, गुलाब जामुन, रसभरी के सैंपल लिए।

अब जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी

सूचना थी कि रंगड़ी रोड पर सरसों के नकली तेल का कारोबार चल रहा है। इस पर सीएम फ्लाइंग हिसार की टीम ने सिरसा सीआईडी की टीम और फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की टीम को साथ लेकर रेड मारी। इस दौरान भारी पुलिस बल भी मौजूद था। छापेमार टीम ने मौके से 2300 लीटर सरसों का तेल बरामद किया। अब जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नकली सामान पर एक्शन में आई प्रशासनिक टीमें

नकली शराब और खाद्य वस्तुओं की बिक्री की सूचना के बाद सरकार के आदेश पर प्रशासन एक्शन मोड में आ गया है। पिछले एक हफ्ते के दौरान बड़ी कार्रवाई हुई हैं। कई शराब ठेकाें पर छापामारी की गई है और शराब बरामद भी की गई है। इसके अलावा मिठाइयों के भी सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। ताकि त्यौहारी सीजन में नकली सामान की बिक्री

