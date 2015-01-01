पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:जच्चा-बच्चा को संभालने वाला कोई नहीं था इसलिए नीकू वार्ड में बच्ची को छोड़ अपनी मां को लेने पंजाब चला गया था युवक

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
शहर के सिविल अस्पताल स्थित नीकू वार्ड में नवजात को छोड़कर जाने के मामले का शनिवार काे पटाक्षेप हो गया। खुलासा हुआ है कि अस्पताल लाते समय रास्ते में ही डिलिवरी के बाद प्रसूता की हालत बिगड़ गई इसलिए नवजात के पिता ने उसे नीकू वार्ड दाखिल करवा दिया और अपनी मां को लेने पंजाब चला गया।

हुआ यूं कि शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे कोई अज्ञात व्यक्ति सिविल अस्पताल के नीकू वार्ड में आया और नवजात की तबीयत खराब होने की बात कहकर बच्ची को छोड़ गया। अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने उससे डॉक्यूमेंट मांगे तो वह लेकर आने की बात कहकर चला गया और शाम तक वापस नहीं लौटा। शाम तक इंतजार के बाद अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस और बाल कल्याण समिति के अधिकारियों को सूचित किया। शनिवार को दोपहर बाद नवजात बच्ची के परिजन स्वयं ही अस्पताल पहुंच गए।

अस्पताल लाते समय रास्ते में ही रेहड़ी पर दे दिया था बच्ची को जन्म

शहर में कूड़ा बीनने का काम करने वाले सिंगीकाट मोहल्ला निवासी युवक मनीष ने अस्पताल के अधिकारियों और पुलिस को बताया कि शुक्रवार को उसकी पत्नी को प्रसव पीड़ा हुई। वह अपनी पत्नी को लेकर रिक्शा पर अस्पताल ला रहा था कि रास्ते में ही डिलिवरी हो गई। जच्चा-बच्चा को संभालने वाला कोई नहीं था क्योंकि मनीष की मां पंजाब गई हुई थी। मनीष ने बताया कि डिलिवरी के बाद प्रसूता की तबीयत बिगड़ी तो वह नवजात बच्चे को सबसे पहले सिविल अस्पताल स्थित बच्चा वार्ड में दाखिल करवा दिया ताकि बच्ची को पहले संभाला जा सके। इसके बाद वह अपनी मां को लेने पंजाब चला गया, इसीलिए वह शाम तक अस्पताल वापस नहीं आ पाया।

बाल कल्याण समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने किया अस्पताल का निरीक्षण

शनिवार सुबह के समय पुलिस और बाल कल्याण समिति की चेयरपर्सन अनीता के साथ एडवोकेट प्रदीप कुमार एडवोकेट ने भी निरीक्षण किया। बाल कल्याण समिति चेयरपर्सन अनीता वर्मा ने बताया कि उन्होंने पुलिस और अस्पताल प्रशासन को पत्र लिख दिया है कि अभी बच्चा परिवार को ना सौंपा जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि हालांकि सुबह अस्पताल जाकर बच्ची की तबीयत के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की थी, अब पूरी जांच के बाद ही बच्चा परिवार को हैंडओवर किया जाएगा।

परिवार को ट्रेस कर लिया है, मामले की जांच की जा रही है

नवजात को अस्पताल में छोड़कर जाने वाले परिवार को ट्रेस कर लिया गया है। परिवार के सदस्य आ गए हैं। अभी पता चला है कि नवजात का पिता बच्चे को दाखिल करवाया गया था। युवक ने शुरुआती पूछताछ में बताया है कि उसकी पत्नी की तबीयत खराब हो गई थी इसलिए बच्चे को छोड़ गया था। अब पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है और बच्चा सुरक्षित है। -प्रदीप कुमार, सिटी एसएचओ, सिरसा।

