किसान आंदोलन:7 घंटे बिना रोक टोक के गुजरे हजारों वाहन, किसी का भी नहीं लगा टोल टैक्स, पुलिस प्रशासन भी रहा अलर्ट

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भावदीन टोल प्लाजा के पास नारेबाजी करते हुए किसान।
  • सुबह 10 बजे ही कर दिया था भावदीन टोल प्लाजा फ्री, खुईयां मलकाना टोल प्लाजा को भी कराया फ्री

कृषि बिल के विरोध में जिलेभर के किसानों की ओर से नेशनल हाइवे-9 स्थित भावदीन टोल प्लाजा और खुइयां मलकाना टोल प्लाजा को एक दिन के लिए फ्री करने के ऐलान के बाद शनिवार को टोल संचालकों ने किसानों के पहुंचने से पहले ही सुबह 10 बजे टोल प्लाजा फ्री कर दिया था। सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर शाम पांच बजे तक किसी भी वाहन की स्लिप नहीं काटी गई। टोल के सारे गेट खोलकर छोड़ दिए गए। 7 घंटे तक बिना रोक टोक के हजारों वाहन टोल के नीचे से गुजरे। किसी से कोई टैक्स नहीं लिया गया।

इधर किसान शाम को पांच बजे तक धरना लगाकर साइड में बैठे रहे। टोल प्लाजा पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात रखा गया। जिला प्रशासन ने दो कंपनी लगाई हुई थी। डीएसपी और एसडीएम मौके पर मौजूद रहे। वहीं ऐलनाबाद में भी किसानों का रोष दिखा। किसान पेट्रोल पंप पर धरना लगाकर बैठ गए। वहीं रानियां और कालांवाली में पंप चालू रहे। पुलिस रिलायंस के प्रतिष्ठानों की निगरानी करती रही। सिरसा में रिलायंस का ज्वैलरी शोरूम खोलने पर किसानों ने नारेबाजी की।

भावदीन टोल नेशनल हाइवे 9 पर स्थित है। यह हिसार, चंडीगढ़ और नई दिल्ली जाने का मुख्य रास्ता है। इसलिए यहां से औसतन 24 घंटे में 12 से 15 हजार वाहन निकलते हैं। जो टो टैक्स देते हैं। शनिवार को किसानों के विरोध के चलते सुबह 10 बजे से टोल फ्री हो गया था। जो शाम को 5 बजे तक रहा। इन 7 घंटों में करीब 8 हजार से अधिक वाहन टोल से गुजरे, मगर किसी से टैक्स नहीं लिया गया। इस प्रकार अनुमानित टोल प्लाजा को करीब 5-7 लाख रुपये से अधिक का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है। धरने पर बैठे किसान दिल्ली की तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों को टोल से 50 मीटर दूर रोककर चैक कर रहे थे कि उनका टोल तो नहीं लगा है। वाहन चालक बता रहे थे कि कहीं पर भी टोल नहीं लिया जा रहा है। यह व्यवस्था हमेशा रहनी चाहिए।

ऐलनाबाद में किसानों के भय से बंद रहा रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप

ऐलनाबाद शहर में किसान संगठनों ने सिरसा रोड पर स्थित रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप को बंद कर उसके सामने धरना दिया। धरने का नेतृत्व किसान यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष प्रकाश ममेरा व युवा किसान नेता रमेश सहारण कर रहे थे।उनका कहना है कि कि उनका पेट्रोल पंप के सामने एक दिवसीय धरना है, क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार अंबानी, अदानी को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए तीन कृषि कानून लाई है।सरकार के इस निर्णय के विरोध स्वरूप किसानों ने आज रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के समक्ष धरना दिया है। इस अवसर पर आत्माराम झोरड़, प्रकाश बाना, जगतार सिंह रंधावा, बलराज सिंह मौजूद थे।

दिल्ली में बढ़ेगी किसानों की संख्या : भारूखेड़ा

हरियाणा किसान मंच के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह भारूखेड़ा ने कहा कि पूरे प्रदेशभर में किसानों के लिए टोल फ्री किए गए हैं। रात्रि से ही किसान टोल प्लाजा के निकट एकत्रित होना शुरू हो गए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि ये तो आंदोलन की शुरूआत मात्र है। अगर सरकार ने जल्द से जल्द तीनों कानूनों को वापिस नहीं लिया तो किसानों को बड़े आंदोलन की रूपरेखा तैयार करनी पड़ेगी। भारूखेड़ा ने कहा कि सरकार पंूजीपतियों अंबानी, अडानी के हवाले देश के किसान को बेचना चाहती है, लेकिन देश का जागरूक किसान ऐसा किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं होने देगा। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों ने सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लिया है कि वे जियो की सिम व रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंपों का बहिष्कार करेंगे। सरकार जनसुविधाओं को पूंजीपतियों के हवाले कर रही है, जिससे आगामी समय में आम नागरिक को बेहद कठिन परिस्थितियों से गुजरना पड़ेगा, लेकिन सरकार को आमजन की बजाय कारपोरेट घरानों की ज्यादा चिंता है। सरकार के इस प्रयास से सभी वस्तुएं व जनसुविधाएं आमजन की पहुंच से दूर हो जाएंगी। कारपोरेट घराने जमकर आम नागरिकों का शोषण करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि लाखों की संख्या में किसान दिल्ली टिकरी बॉर्डर पर पहुंच चुके हैं।

दिल्ली रवाना होते किसानों के लिए लगाया लंगर

केंद्र से पारित कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में आंदोलनरत किसान 67 वें दिन भी पक्का मोर्चा पर डटे रहे। जहां सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रोष जाहिर किया। वहीं किसानों के लिए भोजन का इंतजाम किया गया। इसके अलावा भावदीन टोल पर एकत्रित किसानों से लाइव वार्ता किसानों ने की। उधर जिला से दिल्ली कूच के लिए जाते वाहन चालकों की लंगर सेवा की। ऐसे में किसान नेता गुरदीप सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ हरियाणा ही नहीं बल्कि पंजाब व देशभर के कोने से कोने से किसान पहुंचे हैं। जोकि सरकार से पारित तीनों कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ अपनी आवाज बुलंद किए हुए हैं। किसान अब एकजुट हो चुका है और सरकार को तीनों काले कृषि कानून वापस लेने होंगे। अन्यथा किसानों के आक्रोष का सामना करने को सरकार तैयार रहे।

