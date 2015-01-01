पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मैच पर सट्टा लगाते तीन काबू, 6300 की नकदी और सामान बरामद

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस व शहर थाना पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी क्षेत्र से आईपीएल क्रिकेट मैच पर सट्टा लगाते हुए तीन लोगों को काबू किया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक भूपेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस व शहर थाना पुलिस की एक टीम ने गश्त व चैकिंग के दौरान सूचना मिली थी कि पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी क्षेत्र में कुछ लोग एकत्रित होकर मोबाइल फोन व लैपटॉप के माध्यम से दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के बीच खेले जा रहे क्रिकेट मैच पर सट्टा लगा रहे है।

इस सूचना को पाकर सीआईए सिरसा व शहर थाना पुलिस की टीम ने उक्त स्थान पर दबिश देकर क्रिकेट मैच पर सट्टा लगाते हुए तीन युवकों को सट्टाराशि व अन्य सामान के साथ मौका से काबू किया। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने मौका से 6300 रुपए की राशि, दो लैपटोप, 10 मोबाइल फोन, तीन रिमोट, दो किपैड, एक सैट-टॉप बॉक्स, दो अडैप्टर, चार्जर, डायरी बरामद की है।

पकड़े गए युवकों की पहचान नवीन उर्फ नीनू पुत्र रत्न लाल निवासी रानियां गेट, जतिन पुत्र श्याम सुंदर निवासी अग्रसेन कॉलोनी व शाहरुख पुत्र इलियास निवासी जांडवान जिला सहारनपुर उत्तरप्रदेश के रुप में हुई है।

