फॉरच्यूनर लूट मामला:गिरोह के तीन सदस्य रिमांड पर

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले गांव सुखचैन से श्री विजयनगर के लिए किराये पर ली गई फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी लूटने वाले गिरोह के तीन सदस्य सदर थाना पुलिस प्रोटेक्शन वारंट पर बीकानेर जेल से सिरसा लेकर आई है। सदर थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश करके तीन दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है। अब उनसे गाड़ी लूटने की जगह की निशानदेही करवाई जाएगी। वहीं अन्य वारदातों के बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी।

इस गिरोह में कुल 6 सदस्य है। सभी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। डेढ़ महीने पहले गिरोह के सदस्यों ने सिरसा के गांव सुखचैन निवासी गाड़ी चालक रमेश को श्री विजयनगर के पास बांधकर फैंक दिया और उसका माेबाइल आदि छीन ले गए थे। बीकानेर पुलिस ने गिरोह के सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था और गाड़ी बरामद कर ली थी। आरोपियों की पहचान सिरसा में केलनियां निवासी अभय सिंह , झोरड़नाली निवासी दारासिंह उर्फ दारा व रघुआना निवासी किरपालसिंह, केलनियां निवासी दीप के रूप में हुई थी। उन्होंने सिरसा से श्री विजयनगर के पास 41 जीबी गांव जाने का कहकर फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी किराये पर ली थी।

गाड़ी लूटने के मामले में बीकानेर जेल में बंद आरोपी अभय सिंह, दारा सिंह और कृपाल सिंह को सिरसा लाया गया है। यहां इनको तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लेकर इनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस गिरोह में कुल 6 सदस्य शामिल थे। जो पांच राजस्थान में गिरफ्तार हो चुके थे। एक गिरफ्तार करके जेल भेज दिया था। अब दो सदस्य राजस्थान जेल में हैं। उन्हें लाया जाएगा। -देवीलाल, सदर थाना एसएचओ

