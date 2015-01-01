पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आज पीयू में होगी वीसी सर्च कमेटी की मीटिंग 150 नामों पर मंथन के बाद लिया जाएगा फैसला

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी के नए वीसी की नियुक्ति को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। वीसी सर्च कमेटी के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग सोमवार को चंडीगढ़ स्थित पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में होगी। मीटिंग में वीसी के लिए आए आवेदनों पर चर्चा और मंथन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद आगे का फैसला लिया जाएगा। वीसी के लिए 150 से ज्यादा आवेदन आ चुके हैं जिसमें सीडीएलयू के भी प्रोफेसर शामिल हैं। जनवरी में सीडीएलयू के वर्तमान वीसी का कार्यकाल समाप्त हो रहा है इसलिए इससे पहले उम्मीद है कि यूनिवर्सिटी को अपना स्थायी वीसी मिल जाएगा।

सीडीएलयू को जल्द ही स्थायी वीसी मिलने की उम्मीद है। वीसी की नियुक्ति के लिए तीन सदस्यीय सर्च कमेटी गठित की गई है जिसमें कुलाधिपति एवं राज्यपाल की ओर से पंजाब विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. राजकुमार नॉमित हैं। जीजेयू के वीसी प्रो. टंकेश्वर कुमार व गौत्तम बुद्ध विश्वविद्यालय, नोयडा के वीसी प्रो. भगवती प्रसाद भी सर्च कमेटी के सदस्य हैं। सर्च कमेटी की एक मीटिंग हो चुकी है जबकि अब दूसरी मीटिंग सोमवार को होगी। सोमवार को ये महत्वपूर्ण मीटिंग पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी, चंडीगढ़ में होगी।

इस मीटिंग में वीसी के लिए आए आवेदनों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। योग्यताओं और अन्य मुद्दों पर मंथन के बाद उम्मीद है कि सर्च कमेटी सदस्य नामों में छंटनी करें या अंतिम लिस्ट बनाकर सरकार के पास सिफारिश के लिए भेज दे। अंतिम फैसला सरकार लेगी कि किसे वीसी के पद पर नियुक्त किया जाना है। वीसी पद पर नियुक्ति को लेकर 150 से ज्यादा आवेदन आए हैं। इनमें सीडीएलयू के प्रोफेसर भी शामिल हैं। सूत्र बताते हैं कि आवेदनकर्ताओं में सीडीएलयू के पूर्व रजिस्ट्रार, वर्तमान अधिकारी, प्रोफेसर और डीन भी शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी और अन्य यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसरों ने भी आवेदन किया है।

वीसी सोलंकी देख रहे कार्यवाहक के रूप में कामकाज

चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी में 23 दिसंबर, 2019 को वीसी प्रो. विजय कायत की कार्यावधि खत्म होने के बाद नियमित कुलपति का पद रिक्त पड़ा है। देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय के वीसी का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार चौधरी रणबीर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, जींद के वीसी प्रो. राजबीर सिंह सोलंकी संभाले हुए हैं। अब नियमित स्थायी वीसी के पद के लिए सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। बता दें कि जुलाई माह में उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक ने चौधरी देवी लाल विश्वविद्यालय में वाइस चांसलर पद के लिए आवेदन/नामांकन आमंत्रित किए थे। 12 अगस्त तक आवेदन मांगे गए थे। पहले दौर में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, हरियाणा द्वारा आवेदन मांगे गए। आवेदन आने के बाद नोटिफिकेशन हुआ और अब सर्च कमेटी की बैठक का दौर जारी है।

