करवाचौथ:आज रात 8 बजकर 23 मिनट पर होगा चांद का दीदार

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
सिरसा। करवा चौथ को लेकर बाजारों में मेहंदी लगवाती महिलाएं।

पति की दीर्घायु की कामना को लेकर करवाचौथ के व्रत को लेकर महिलाओं ने मंगलवार को बाजार में जमकर खरीददारी की। इससे बाजारों में खूब चहल पहल रही। मंगलवार की रात 8 बजकर 23 मिंट पर चांद का दीदार होगा। मंगलवार सुबह से ही बाजारों में खूब रौनक थी। महिलाएं बाजार में करवाचौथ पर्व को लेकर खरीददारी में जुटी हुई थी। मोहता मार्केट बाजार में मेहंदी लगाने वालों के यहां महिलाओं की भारी भीड़ लगी रही।

महिलाओं में हाथों पर मेहंदी रचाने की होड लगी हुई थी। बाजार में मेहंदी रचाने वाले अजय, विकास, सुनीता, राजू आदि ने बताया कि बाजार में आज महिलाओं की भीड़ सबसे ज्यादा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार करवाचौथ पर्व पर पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा कोरोना महामारी के चलते काम कुछ कम है।

उन्होंने बताया कि बाजार में इस समय एक हाथ पर मेहंदी रचाने के वह सौ रुपए से लेकर पांच सौ रुपए तक ले रहे हैं। उसका कहना है कि दिनभर में वह कम से कम चालीस हाथों पर मेहंदी रचा देगा। बाजार में बीस के करीब मेहंदी रचाने वाले बैठे हुए थे। चूड़ी भंडारों पर महिलाएं सुहाग का प्रतीक चूड़ी, बिंदी, नेलपॉलिश, सिंदूर, लाख की चूडियां आदि खरीदने के लिए महिलाओं में होड मची हुई थी।

बाजार से दुर्गा शक्ति की टीम नहीं आई नजर

महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए दुर्गा शक्ति की टीम इस बार बाजारों से गायब है। हालांकि बाजारों इस बार सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। इसलिए पुलिस को अपराधियों को पकड़ने में आसानी रहेगी। शहर में फेस्टीवल सीजन के दौरान हमेशा दुर्गा शक्ति की टीम विशेष रूप से तैनात होती है, मगर इस बार महिला जवानों की यह टीम बाजार में दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।

