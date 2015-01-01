पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:46 वर्षीय महिला सहित दो की मौत, 65 नए केस मिले कर्मचारी संक्रमित मिलने पर सीडीएलयू दो दिन बंद

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अब तक 95 लोग गवां चुके जान, संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 6749 पर पहुंचा

जिला में गुरुवार को 46 वर्षीय महिला सहित दो लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। वहीं कोरोना के 65 नए केस सामने आए है। अब तक जिला में कोरोना की वजह से 95 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिला में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 6749 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 552 एक्टिव केस है। सीएमओ डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को कोर्ट कॉलोनी निवासी 77 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की बठिंडा के निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि मरीज निमोनिया से पीडि़त था। परिजनों ने उन्हें अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया, जहां उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटीव आई थी। वहीं गांव खारिया निवासी 46 वर्षीय महिला की सिरसा के निजी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि महिला निमोनिया व शूगर की मरीज थी। अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया था।

जिला में गुरुवार को मिले संक्रमितों में सिरसा शहर से 38, डबवाली में 11, ऐलनाबाद से सात, कालांवाली से दो, माधोसिंघाना से तीन, रानियां से चार केस शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिलाभर से 126085 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें से 6749 की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है। अब तक 6102 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं, जबकि 902 की रिपोर्ट अभी आना बाकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को 85 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें छुट्टी दे दी गई। जिला में 552 एक्टिव केस है। जिला में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 95 हो गई है।

सुचान के स्कूल में मिड-डे मील इंचार्ज संक्रमित

चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के कुलपति प्रोफेसर राजबीर सिंह सोलंकी ने 20 से 21 नवंबर तक विश्वविद्यालय में अवकाश घोषित किया है। विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. राकेश वधवा ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय 22 नवंबर तक बंद रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय में विश्वविद्यालय के कुछ कर्मचारी कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे। इसी वजह से विश्वविद्यालय को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण मुक्त करने के उद्देश्य से यह फैसला प्रशासन द्वारा लिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा की विश्वविद्यालय की आपातकालीन सेवाएं जैसे वाटर सप्लाई, इलेक्ट्रिसिटी, मेडिकल, हॉर्टिकल्चर आदि जारी रहेंगी।

वहीं दूसरी गांव सुचान स्थित राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में एक टीचर कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। इसकी सूचना जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को दी और स्कूल में सैपलिंग करवाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग को कहा गया। बता दें कि सुचान के राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में मिड-डे मील इंचार्ज कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया। जब इस बारे स्टॉफ सदस्यों को पता चला तो वह भयभीत हो गए। स्कूल में प्रतिदिन नियमित 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं भी लगाई जा रही है। जबकि इंचार्ज द्वारा 6वीं से लेकर 8वीं तक मिड-डे मील वितरित किया जाता है।

