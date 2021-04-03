पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन का दूसरा चरण शुरू:टीकाकरण से पहले दो घंटे समझाया और मनाना पड़ा पुलिस कर्मियों को

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • सभी पुलिस कर्मचारियों का डाटा पोर्टल पर अपडेट, आज सिरसा में पुलिस कर्मियों
  • डबवाली और ऐलनाबाद में नप कर्मचारियों को लगेगा टीका

कोरोना से मुक्ति के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार से शुरू कर दिया है। सरकार और विभाग की ओर से अचानक आए आदेश के बाद गुरुवार को पुलिस कर्मचारियों को टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू किया गया। पहले दिन आए पुलिस कर्मी टीकाकरण के लिए तैयार नहीं थे। उनके मन में भय और संशय था, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने दो घंटे की काउंसिलिंग के बाद पुलिस कर्मियों को टीकाकरण के लिए मना लिया और अभियान शुरू किया।

अब शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर पुलिस कर्मचारियों और नगर परिषद कर्मचारियों के लिए भी स्पेशल अभियान चलाया जाएगा। हुआ यूं कि बुधवार शाम सरकार की ओर से अचानक आदेश आ गए कि गुरुवार को पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू किया जाए। लेकिन सिरसा अस्पताल में टीकाकरण बूथ पर पहुंचने के बावजूद पुलिस कर्मचारी वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुए। उन्होंने इंजेक्शन से स्पष्ट इंकार कर दिया। क्योंकि उनके मन में टीकाकरण को लेकर भय और संशय था।

पहले दिन 20 पुलिस कर्मियों का टीकाकरण

गुरुवार को सिविल अस्पताल में चलाए एक सेशन के दौरान 20 पुलिस कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया गया। पहले दिन हालांकि 60 को बुलाया गया था, लेकिन जागरूक करने के लिए काउंसिलिंग में समय लग गया। आज बाकी बचे पुलिस कर्मचारियों का भी टीकाकरण सिरसा अस्पताल में ही किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा शुक्रवार को डबवाली-ऐलनाबाद में भी टीकाकरण अभियान का शेड्यूल तैयार किया गया है।

दूसरे चरण में 3395 का होगा टीकाकरण

दूसरे चरण के दौरान चलाए जाने वाले अभियान में जिले में 3395 कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जानी है। दूसरे चरण में पुलिस, स्थानीय निकाय, पंचायती राज व राजस्व विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को शामिल किया गया है। इनमें पुलिस विभाग के 2145, पंचायती राज के 481, स्थानीय निकाय के 459 व राजस्व विभाग के 310 कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट: एक नया केस मिला, इलाज शुरू

गुरुवार को कोरोना का जिलाभर में केवल एक नया केस सामने आया है। सिरसा सिटी से कोई केस नहीं मिला, जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से ओढ़ां में कोरोना का एक केस मिला है। इसका इलाज शुरू कर दिया गया है। अब जिला में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 8054 तक पहुंच गई है। इनमें से हालांकि 7923 ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। 15 केस अभी जिला में एक्टिव हैं। इनमें से 6 का अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है।

टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके तहत गुरुवार को पुलिस कर्मियों का वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। पहले दिन 20 पुलिस कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। जबकि पहले चरण के शेष बचे हैल्थ कर्मियों में से भी 4 का टीकाकरण हुआ है। अब शुक्रवार को सिरसा, डबवाली व ऐलनाबाद में टीकाकरण होगा। सिरसा में पुलिस कर्मियों, जबकि डबवाली और ऐलनाबाद में नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। -डॉ. बालेश बांसल, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी सिरसा।

