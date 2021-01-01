पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:सिरसा सहित 26 सेंटरों पर 1085 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण, कल बूथ बना चलाया जाएगा अभियान

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सोमवार को जिले भर में व्यापक स्तर पर अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान सिरसा सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के 26 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। सोमवार को 1170 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीकाकरण किए जाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया जबकि शाम तक 1085 का टीकाकरण किया गया। अब बुधवार को सिविल अस्पताल कैंपस में बूथ बनाकर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। आयुष केंद्र में सुबह 9 बजे टीकाकरण हुआ जो शाम तक चला। सोमवार को गांव माधोसिंघाना, दड़बी, नाथूसरी चौपटा, दड़बाकलां, रंधावा, डिंग, रानियां, खारियां, केहरवाला, धोतड़, ऐलनाबाद, मल्लेकां, जगमलेरा, ओढां, पन्नीवाला, देसूजोधा, कालांवाली, बड़ागुढ़ा, पनिहारी, डबवाली, चौटाला, जोतांवाली, गंगा, गोरीवाला, कालूआना में टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया गया।

जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी ने किया बूथ का निरीक्षण
सोमवार को चलाए गए टीकाकरण के दौरान जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. बालेश बंसल ने सिकंदरपुर स्थित बूथ का निरीक्षण किया। वहां की व्यवस्था भी जांची। डाॅ. बालेश ने बताया कि यहां सब कुछ ठीक मिला है। अब बुधवार को भी एक बार फिर अभियान चलाया जाना है।

चौपटा में चलाया अभियान: वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर किया जागरूक
नेहरू युवा सिरसा की ओर से जिला भर में लोगाें को जागरूक करने का अभियान शुरू किया गया है। नेहरू युवा केंद्र के जगदीश सिहाग ने चौपटा ब्लॉक के गांव में युवा क्लबों के सहयोग से आमजन को जागरूक किया गया। इस अभियान के दौरान जगदीश सिहाग ने चौपटा तहसील के पास दुकानदारों तथा बस स्टैंड पर लोगों को जागरूक किया। इस मौके पर श्रवण सहारण, करण बंसल, शिव शंकर सहारण, अशोक कुमार ने अभियान चला कर लोगों को जागरूक किया।

कोरोना अपडेट: सोमवार को नहीं मिला नया केस
सिरसा जिला में लगातार दो दिन से कोरोना संक्रमण के केस जीरो पर आ गए हैं। दो दिन से जिला में एक भी नया केस सामने नहीं आया है। सोमवार को इलाज के बाद 4 संक्रमित ठीक हो गए घर चले गए। अब एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 29 रह गई है। अस्पताल में दाखिल 8 संक्रमित का इलाज चल रहा है।

टीकाकरण अभियान को लेकर तैयारियां पूरी
सोमवार को जिला भर के 26 बूथ पर टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान 1170 का लक्ष्य रखा गया था इसमें से 1085 का टीकाकरण कर दिया गया। अब बुधवार को एक बार फिर अभियान चलेगा। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं।'' -डॉ. बालेश बांसल, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी, सिरसा।

