वैक्सीनेशन मेगा ड्राइव:29 बूथों पर 848 का टीकाकरण, अब तक 73.61 प्रतिशत का टारगेट पूरा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना की वेक्सीन लगाने से पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोरोना की वेक्सीन लगाने से पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाते हुए।
  • सिरसा, ऐलनाबाद, डबवाली सहित अन्य केंद्रों पर लगा टीका, अब तक जिले में 4809 का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को वैक्सीनेशन का मेगा ड्राइव सेशन आयोजित किया गया। 29 बूथ बनाकर चलाए गए अभियान के दौरान 848 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीकाकरण किया गया। पहले चरण के दौरान अब तक विभाग का 73.61 प्रतिशत का टारगेट पूरा कर लिया है।

कोरोना पर भी अब जिला में कंट्रोल हो गया है और शुक्रवार को केवल 3 नये केस सामने आए हैं। इलाज के बाद एक कोरोना संक्रमित ठीक हो गया और उसे अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई। जिला में कोरोना मुक्ति के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू एक बार फिर कर दिया है।

शुक्रवार को जिला भर में वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। इस दौरान सिरसा, ऐलनाबाद, डबवाली सहित अन्य केंद्रों पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। सिरसा सिविल अस्पताल स्थित आयुष विंग में चलाए गए अभियान की व्यवस्था डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण, डॉ. गोल्डी, डॉ. बालेश बांसल ने संभाली।

इसके अलावा स्टाफ नर्स ललिता गेरा सहित अन्य स्टाफ सदस्यों ने व्यवस्था देखी। इस दौरान न केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग के नियमित कर्मचारियों ने टीकाकरण करवाया बल्कि प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर्स और अन्य स्टाफ सदस्यों ने भी वैक्सीन ली। जिला भर में 29 सेशन लगाए गए। इन पर टारगेट था कि 1120 हेल्थ वर्कर का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। लेकिन शाम तक 848 हेल्थ वर्कर का टीकाकरण पूरा कर लिया गया।

कोरोना बुलेटिन

कुल केस 8046 एक्टिव केस 12 अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन 08 होम आइसोलेशन में 02 इलाज के बाद ठीक हुए 7918 कुल मौत 116 कुल सैंपल 211021

कोरोना अपडेट: तीन नए केस मिले, इलाज के बाद 1 डिस्चार्ज

शुक्रवार को जिला भर में कोरोना के केवल 3 नये केस सामने आए हैं। सिरसा सिटी से एक भी केस नहीं मिला है। एक केस डबवाली से, एक माधोसिंघाना और एक केस रानियां से मिला है। एक संक्रमित इलाज के बाद ठीक हो गया। अब जिला में एक्टिव केस केवल 12 रह गए हैं। इनमें अस्पताल में 8 संक्रमित उपचाराधीन हैं जबकि 2 को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। 116 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। रिकवरी रेट 98.40 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गए हैं।

टीकाकरण पूरा हो गया है: डॉ. बालेश

शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण अभियान पूरा कर लिया गया है। शुक्रवार को 29 बूथ बनाकर टीकाकरण किया गया। इसके लिए 1120 का टारगेट रखा गया था जिसमें से 848 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीकाकरण किया गया है। अब तक जिला में 4809 का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है।'' -डॉ. बालेश बांसल, जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी, सिरसा।

