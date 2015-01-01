पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियां:पोलिंग बूथ की तरह बनाए जाएंगे वैक्सिन बूथ और कंट्रोल रूम, मास्टर ट्रेनर की ट्रेनिंग शुरू, मेडिकल, पुलिस और फ्रंटफुट वर्कर्स को प्रायोरिटी

सिरसा2 दिन पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में वेक्सीनेशन को लेकर ट्रेनिगं में शामिल अधिकारी।
  • सिविल अस्पताल के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में सिविल सर्जन ने बुलाए जिलेभर के सभी एसएमओ, दो दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग की शुरुआत हुई

वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य विभाग ने युद्धस्तर पर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। जहां एक ओर वैक्सीनेशन बूथ को लेकर गाइडलाइन आनी शुरू हो गई है वहीं दूसरी ओर सोमवार को वैक्सीनेशन करने के लिए दो दिन की मास्टर ट्रेनर की ट्रेनिंग शुरू हो गई। ट्रेनिंग के पहले दिन सभी एसएमओ को भी सिविल अस्पताल बुलाया गया।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फैसला किया है कि पोलिंग बूथ की तर्ज पर ही वैक्सीनेशन बूथ तैयार किए जाएंगे। वोटिंग की तर्ज पर ही वैक्सीन लगेगी। वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलग से कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित करेगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर गाइडलाइन आई है। शुरुआती आदेश और प्लानिंग है कि जिस तरह वोटिंग के लिए पोलिंग बूथ का गठन किया जाता है और प्रोटोकॉल अपनाया जाता है, उसी तर्ज पर ही वैक्सीनेशन के लिए भी बूथ बनेंगे और टीकाकरण होगा। पहले चरण में केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा, जिनकी सूची विभाग और सरकार के पास जा चुकी है।

वोटर आईडी कार्ड की तर्ज पर टीकाकरण से पहले पहचान पत्र आएगा और उसे दिखाने के बाद ही टीकाकरण में शामिल हो सकेंगे। सब कुछ पहले से तय होगा कि किसे, कब और किस जगह पर बने बूथ पर जाकर टीका लगाया जाना है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि स्पष्ट है कि पहले चरण में केवल स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा, इसलिए वैक्सीनेशन बूथ भी केवल स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में बनेंगे। अनिवार्य शर्त ये है कि किसी भी वैक्सीनेशन बूथ पर कम से कम तीन बड़े कमरे होने चाहिए। इसलिए दूसरे चरण में वैक्सीनेशन बूथ के लिए किसी बड़े स्कूल या धर्मशाला जैसे जगहों का चयन किया जाएगा।

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से वैक्सीनेशन की ट्रेनिंग शुरू
सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने वैक्सीनेशन के लिए दो दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग शुरू कर दी। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान फैसला लिया गया है जिला स्तर पर बनने वाले मास्टर ट्रेनरों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाए। इसलिए उन्हें ट्रेनिंग दी। इस दौरान सभी गांवों से एसएमओ को भी बुलाया गया ताकि उन्हें भी जानकारी मिल सके। गाइडलाइन में तय है हर वैक्सीनेशन बूथ पर एक मुख्य वेक्सीनेटर और अन्य कर्मचारी तैनात होंगे। इनमें सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस कर्मचारी या होम गार्ड का जवान भी होगा। वोटिंग प्रक्रिया की तर्ज पर वैक्सीनेशन के भी स्टेप-बाई-स्टेप कदम बढ़ेंगे।

वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर ट्रेनिंग शुरू हो गई है
वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर ट्रेनिंग शुरू हो गई है। इसके लिए कंट्रोल रूम भी स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए हमने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है।'' - डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

कोरोना अपडेट जेल सहित 25 नये संक्रमित मिले
सोमवार को जिला भर से 25 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें जिला जेल से भी 5 केस सामने आए हैं। इसके अलावा सिरसा सिटी से 12 केस जबकि अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मिले हैं। डबवाली, ओढ़ां से 1-1 केस, ऐलनाबाद, कालांवाली, चौपटा से 3-3 केस, चौटाला से 2 केस सामने आए हैं। सिरसा सिटी में कीर्ति नगर, हुडा सेक्टर-19, रानियां रोड से केस मिले हैं। 18 संक्रमित ठीक हो गए।

