शिक्षा:लॉकडाउन में स्कूल छोड़ने वाले बच्चों को गांवों में जाकर पढ़ाएंगे वॉलंटियर्स टीचर्स

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
लॉकडाउन में स्कूली शिक्षा से बेपटरी (ड्रापआउट) हुए विद्यार्थियों के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने स्पेशल प्लान तैयार किया है। ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को ट्रेस करके उन्हें घर और गांव स्तर पर शिक्षा देकर मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसके लिए एक एनजीओ से अनुबंध कर लिया गया है और एनजीओ ने काम भी शुरू कर दिया है। वॉलिंटियर टीचर्स की ट्रेनिंग हो गई है और जिलाभर से ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को भी ट्रेस किया जा चुका है। जल्द ही कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी और स्कूल से दूर हो चुके विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाई करवाई जाएगी।

शिक्षा का अधिकार कानून कहता है कि सभी को शिक्षा का अधिकार है। कोई भी विद्यार्थी शिक्षा से वंचित न रहे। लेकिन लॉकडाउन पीरियड और इससे पहले जिलाभर में 300 से ज्यादा विद्यार्थियों का स्कूल छूट गया। इनमें कुछ विद्यार्थी गरीबी के कारण स्कूल से दूर हुए, जबकि कुछ विद्यार्थी पढ़ाई में कमजोर होने के कारण पढ़ाई और स्कूल छोड़ गए। इन विद्यार्थियों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद ने व्यापक योजना बनाकर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत एक सर्वे करवाया गया, जिसमें ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को ढूंढा गया। सर्वे में जिलाभर 375 ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थी मिले हैं।

एनजीओ ने शुरू किया काम, ट्रेनिंग पूरी, अब लगेंगी कक्षाएं, 8 केंद्र बनाए

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को उनके घर के पास ही गांव स्तर पर शिक्षा उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए विभाग ने 8 केंद्रों का गठन कर दिया है। इतने ही वॉलिंटियर टीचर्स की व्यवस्था की है। इन्हें मंगलवार को ट्रेनिंग दी गई। इस ट्रेनिंग के दौरान एपीसी गोपाल कृष्ण शुक्ला, एपीसी शशि सचदेवा, प्रवक्ता भारत भूषण, प्रवक्ता राजकुमार व वोकेशल इंस्ट्रक्टर अनिल भाटिया मौजूद थे। वॉलिंटियर टीचर्स की ट्रेनिंग बुधवार को खत्म हो जाएगी। 8 केंद्रों में जमाल, चतरगढ़पट्‌टी, ऐलनाबाद, डबवाली, रानियां, बरासरी, कालूआना, बणी का चयन किया गया है। अब ये वॉलिंटियर इन केंद्रों पर जाकर कक्षाएं शुरू करेंगे।

स्पेशल अभियान की होगी मॉनिटरिंग अधिकारियों की टीम गठित

शिक्षा विभाग के आदेश हैं कि समग्र शिक्षा अभियान की ओर से चलाए जाने वाले अभियान की पर्याप्त मॉनिटरिंग भी की जाए, ताकि ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों की शिक्षा में किसी प्रकार की कोताही न बरतें। अभियान के तहत अनुबंधित एनजीओ ही विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्टेशनरी और पाठ्य सामग्री का प्रबंध करेगा। इस पर शिक्षा विभाग निगरानी भी रखेगा। मॉनिटरिंग के लिए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी, समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के जिला परियोजना अधिकारी, सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी, खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी और स्कूल के मुखिया की जिम्मेदारी लगाई गई है।

प्लानिंग तैयार है, जल्द शुरू करेंगे काम

ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों की शिक्षा के लिए अभियान चलाया जाना है। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को ट्रेस कर लिया गया है और शिक्षा केंद्रों का भी गठन कर दिया है। वॉलिंटियर टीचर्स की ट्रेनिंग बुधवार को पूरी हो जाएगी। अब ड्रापआउट विद्यार्थियों को घर के पास ही शिक्षा उपलब्ध करवाएंगे।-नीरज शर्मा, जिला कोऑर्डिनेटर एनजीओ हुमाना।

