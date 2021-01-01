पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता शिविर:‘योग से व्यक्ति शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ रहता है’

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिविर में इंस्पेक्टर मंजू ने छात्राओं को दी पोस्को एक्ट की जानकारी

राजकीय नेशनल कॉलेज के महिला प्रकोष्ठ की ओर से आयोजित दो दिवसीय शारीरिक व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता शिविर के दूसरे दिन योग और महिला अधिकारों-सुरक्षा के बारे में छात्राओं को जानकारी दी गई। महिला प्रकोष्ठ की प्रभारी डॉ. स्मृति कंबोज ने बताया कि इस शिविर में योग गुरु कृष्णा सिंह व वरिष्ठ पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर मंजू सिंह मुख्यवक्ता के रूप में उपस्थित हुईं।

कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. संदीप गोयल ने बताया कि योग गुरु कृष्णा सिंह व पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर मंजू सिंह के अभिभाषण वह टिप्स के माध्यम से छात्राएं न केवल शारीरिक-मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ रहेंगी, बल्कि वे आत्मरक्षा जैसी बेहद जरूरी बातों को भी आत्मसात कर सकेगीं। योग गुरु कृष्णा सिंह ने विद्यार्थियों से मुखातिब होते हुए कहा की योग एक ऐसी क्रिया है जो केवल व्यक्ति को शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से ही स्वस्थ नहीं रखती, बल्कि इसके माध्यम से व्यक्ति को आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान भी हासिल होता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि योग करने से हर व्यक्ति पूर्ण रूप से निरोगी रह सकता है और कोविड-19 के प्रभावों को भी योग के माध्यम से भगाया जा सकता है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने अलग-अलग बीमारियों के लिए अलग-अलग योग विधियां व आसन करके दिखाएं, जिनके माध्यम से पेट दर्द, उदासी, पीठ का दर्द, सर का दर्द थोड़े से ही समय में दूर भगाया जा सकता है।

इंस्पेक्टर मंजू सिंह ने छात्राओं को कहा कि महिलाओं को डरने की आवश्यकता नहीं है, क्योंकि उनके साथ कानून खड़ा है और उन्होंने छात्राओं को पोस्को एक्ट, 1091 नंबर, दुर्गा शक्ति, व 100 नंबर के बारे में भी बताया और आवश्यकता पड़ने पर इनका उपयोग करने के बारे में भी उन्हें समझाया।

कॉलेज के प्रवक्ता डॉ. रविंद्र पुरी ने बताया योग गुरु कृष्णा सिंह 2003 से बरनाला रोड स्थित देवी लाल पार्क में महिलाओं को रोज सुबह योग सिखा रही हैं जिससे अभी तक सैकड़ों महिलाएं स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले चुकी हैं।

उन्होंने बताया अंग्रेजी की स्नातकोत्तर इंस्पेक्टर मंजू सिंह इस कॉलेज का गौरव भी है, क्योंकि वह इसी कॉलेज की छात्रा रह चुकी हैं और अब 8 वर्षों से बतौर पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर अपनी सेवाएं दे रही हैं। महिला प्रकोष्ठ द्वारा आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने वाली छात्राओं ने कॉलेज व प्रकोष्ठ की प्रभारी डॉ. स्मृति कंबोज व अन्य सदस्यों का धन्यवाद किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ. वीणा रहेजा, डॉ. मनजीत कौर, डॉ. मंजू मेहता, डॉ. दर्शना दुआ, डॉ. मीनाक्षी शर्मा, प्रोफेसर वंदना कटोच मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser