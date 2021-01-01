पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारियां पूरी:सहमति पत्र के साथ ही स्कूल आने की इजाजत मिलेगी

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 घंटे के लिए एक फरवरी से खुलेंगे छठी से आठवीं कक्षा के स्कूल, कक्षाओं को किया सेनिटाइज

जिला में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के विद्यालयों को खुलने के बाद अब छठीं से आठवीं तक के लिए सरकारी व निजी स्कूल एक फरवरी से खुल जाएंगे। सरकार के आदेशों पर स्कूल शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से इस बारे में एसओपी के साथ ही लिखित आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

इसके तहत 9वीं से 12वीं के बाद अब 6वीं से 8वीं तक के स्कूलों को खोलने की इजाजत दी गई है। स्कूलों को सरकार की ओर से जारी सभी दिशा-निर्देशों और कोविड नियमों के लिए बनाए गए एसओपी का पालन करना होगा। इस संबंध में शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्कूलों को निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। सरकारी और एडिड स्कूलों में कक्षा 6वीं, 7वीं और 8वीं के लिए 3 घंटे कक्षाएं लगेंगी।

स्कूल छात्र सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर डेढ़ बजे तक स्कूल आएंगे। जबकि कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए स्कूलों में कक्षाएं पहले की तरह ही चलेंगी। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने सभी खंडों के बीईओ व स्कूल संचालकों को पत्र भेजकर स्कूल खोलने के निर्देश दिए हैं। स्कूल खोलने को लेकर स्कूल संचालकों ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। कक्षाओं को सेनिटाइज किया जा रहा है।

नियमों का पालन जरूरी

सरकार की हिदायतों के मुताबिक स्कूल कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए ही खोले जाएंगे। स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ ही सभी नियमों का पालन करना मुखिया की जिम्मेदारी रहेगी। स्कूलों में मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर तापमान की जांच, सेनेटाइजेशन, उचित दूरी, ।वहीं सभी छात्रों और कर्मचारियों के लिए सही तरीके से मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रहेगा।

एक बेंच पर एक ही स्टूडेंट को बैठाया जाएगा

स्कूल खुलने के बावजूद सभी कक्षाएं ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी जारी रहेगी। छात्रों को शुरूआत में अभिभावकों के सहमति पत्र के साथ ही स्कूल आने की इजाजत मिलेगी। स्कूलों में छात्रों के लिए उपस्थिति की अनिवार्यता नहीं रहेगी। वहीं पीने के लिए छात्रों को अपनी पानी की बोतल लेकर आनी होगी और एक बैंच पर एक ही छात्र को बैठाया जाएगा।

कोविड पॉजिटिव मिलने पर 10 दिन बंद रहेगा स्कूल

शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर स्कूल संचालकों को आदेश दिए गए हैं कि अगर पढ़ाई दौरान कोई भी विद्यार्थी कोविड पॉजिटिव पाया जाता है तो उसकी कक्षा के पूरे विंग को 10 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं पॉजिटिव विद्यार्थी की सूचना विद्यालय मुखिया द्वारा प्रबंधन समिति के सहयोग से उच्चाधिकारियों के संज्ञान में लाया जाएगा।

स्कूल खोलने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं

छठी से आठवीं तक के स्कूल एक फरवरी से खुल जाएंगे। संचालकों को स्कूल खोलने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन अनुसार ही स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। अभिभावकों के सहमति पत्र देने पर ही विद्यार्थी स्कूल में एंट्री करेगा। ' -संत कुमार, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser