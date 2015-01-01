पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नील गायों ने की किसानों की नींद हराम, ठंड में किसान रात को दे रहे पहरा

सीवन2 घंटे पहले
खेड़ी गुलामअली जंगलात के चारों ओर कांटेदार तार न लगे होने के कारण नील गायों ने जंगल के आसपास के किसानों की नींद हराम कर दी है। नील गाय गेहूं, बरसीम व सब्जियों की फसलों को खा रही है। इसके साथ ही उनके चलने से फसल खराब हो रही है। किसान नील गायों से अपनी फसलों को बचाने के लिए ठंड में आग जलाकर रातभर जाग कर रखवाली कर रहे हैं लेकिन उसके बावजूद नील गाय उनकी फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं।

किसान सुभाष, जोगिंद्र राणा, महेंद्र, राजा राम, रामकरण, पाला व निर्मल का कहना है की वह जंगल के चारों और कांटेदार लगवाने के लिए वह वनमंत्री व जिला प्रशासन से कई बार मांग कर चुके हैं। बाढ़ न होने के कारण नील गाय व बंदरों ने उनकी फसलों को बर्बाद कर दिया है। विभाग उनकी समस्या का समाधान करने की बजाए आश्वासन देकर टरका रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिन किसानों ने अपनी फसलों को पानी लगाया हुआ है, उन किसानों का भारी नुकसान हो रहा है। उस फसल में नील गाय अगर एक बार घुस गई तो पैरों से फसल को जमीन में धंसा देती है। कई किसानों को तो नील गायों द्वारा फसल बर्बाद किए जाने के बाद फसल की बिजाई दोबारा करनी पड़ रही है। जंगलात के आसपास खेती कर रहे किसान अपनी बर्बाद हो रही फसल को बचाने के लिए खेतों में डेरा डाले हुए हैं। किसान विभाग से भी कई बार गुहार लगा चुके हैं लेकिन विभागीय अधिकारी किसानों की समस्या की ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहे जिससे किसानों में सरकार व विभाग के प्रति भारी रोष व्याप्त है।

