टोहाना:नपा प्रधान प्रतिनिधि के आत्महत्या मामले में सभी आरोपियों काे कोर्ट से जमानत मिली

टोहाना4 घंटे पहले
  • नाेहर चंद ने प्रधान के ऑफिस में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी

जाखल नगर पालिका प्रधान प्रतिनिधि नोहर चंद गोयल के आत्महत्या मामले में सभी नामजद आरोपियों काे हाईकोर्ट से अंतरिम जमानत मिल गई है। जमानत के उपरांत मंगलवार को डीएसपी बिरम सिंह ने सभी आरोपियों को शामिल तफ्तीश किया। उन्होंने सभी के बयान भी कलमबद्ध किए हैं। अब पुलिस उन बयानों के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार कर हाईकोर्ट में पेश करेगी। उक्त मामले में अब 21 जनवरी को हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी है।

आत्महत्या को उकसाने का केस दर्ज हुआ था
करीब सवा माह पूर्व जाखल नगर पालिका की प्रधान सीमा रानी के ससुर नोहर चंद गोयल ने 16 अक्टूबर को नगर पालिका कार्यालय स्थित प्रधान के ऑफिस में फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। उस दिन कुछ पार्षदों द्वारा प्रधान सीमा रानी के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया जाना था। उस समय मृतक नोहर चंद गोयल की जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला था। जिसमें उसने कुछ पार्षदों सहित 14 लोगों को अपनी मृत्यु का कारण बताया था।

जिस पर जाखल पुलिस ने मृतक के बेटे मुकेश कुमार की शिकायत पर कुछ पार्षदों सहित 14 लोगों के खिलाफ नोहर चंद गोयल को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया था। उसके बाद सभी नामजद आरोपियों ने हाईकोर्ट पहुंचकर अंतरिम जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की। जिस पर हाईकोर्ट ने उनकी अंतरिम जमानत लेकर सुनवाई के लिए 21 जनवरी 2021 की तारिख दी है। डीएसपी बिरम सिंह ने कहा कि आरोपियों को जमानत मिल गई है। सभी के बयान कलमबद्ध किए हैं।

