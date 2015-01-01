पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल सेवा बहाल:अवध आसाम एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन टोहाना पहुंची, पहले दिन केवल एक यात्री

टोहाना
लॉकडाउन के चलते लंबे समय से बंद पड़ी ट्रेनों का आवागमन शुरू होने से यात्रियों में खुशी का माहौल है। मंगलवार को डिब्रूगढ़ से चलकर वाया टोहाना लालगढ़ जाने वाली अवध आसाम कोविड19 स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन संख्या 05909 की टोहाना रेलवे स्टेशन पर देर शाम 8 बजे पहुंची। जिसका यात्रियों ने स्वागत किया।

बता दें कि लॉकडाउन के कारण रेल विभाग द्वारा सभी ट्रेनों को बंद कर दिया गया था। उसके बाद विभाग द्वारा उक्त अवध आसाम कोविड19 स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन संख्या 05909 को वाया टोहाना शुरू किया गया था। उसके बाद केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी तीन अध्यादेशों के खिलाफ किसानों ने आंदोलन के तहत पंजाब के कई रेलवे स्टेशनों पर रेल लाइनों पर धरने देकर रेलमार्ग अवरूद्ध कर दिया था। जिस पर रेल विभाग ने 25 सितंबर को उक्त ट्रेन का रूट बदलकर सिरसा से वाया हिसार रोहतक कर दिया था। जिससे भटिंडा से वाया टोहाना रोहतक तक के सभी रेलवे स्टेशन सुनसान हो गए थे।

किसानों द्वारा रेलवे लाइनों से धरना उठाने व आगे धरने न देने के आश्वासन के बाद रेलवे ने इस रूट सहित विभिन्न रूटों पर कई ट्रेनों को चलाने की घोषणा की थी। जिसके तहत मंगलवार शाम उक्त अवध आसाम कोविड19 स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन संख्या 05909 यहां पहुंची। दैनिक रेलयात्री वेल्फेयर एसोसिएशन प्रधान राजेश नागपाल व गुड मॉर्निंग क्लब प्रधान संदीप गोयल तथा अग्रवाल मैरिज समिति प्रधान उमेश बांसल ने रेलवे के इस निर्णय का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि इससे यात्रियों को काफी लाभ होगा।

