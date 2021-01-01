पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काले झंडे ले रेस्ट हाउस पहुंचे किसान:विधायक ने बढ़ईखेड़ा में निवास स्थान पर समस्याएं सुन किया समाधान

टोहाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधायक देवेंद्र सिंह बबली द्वारा शुक्रवार को डांगरा रोड स्थित किसान रेस्ट हाउस पर बिजली संबंधी खुला दरबार लगाने की सूचना मिलते ही किसान विरोध जताने के लिए काले झंडे लेकर वहां पहुंच गए। विरोध देखते हुए विधायक ने बढ़ईखेड़ा में अपने निवास स्थान पर ही खुला दरबार लगा लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी।

विधायक देवेंद्र सिंह बबली ने कहा कि उनका तो पहले से ही अपने निवास पर खुला दरबार लगाने का कार्यक्रम तय था। जिसमें क्षेत्र के लोग बिजली संबंधी करीब तीन सौ शिकायतें लेकर आए। दक्षिण हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम के अधिकारियों अधीक्षण अभियंता, कार्यकारी अभियंता, उपमंडल अधिकारी ने समस्याएं सुनकर अधिकतर का समाधान करवा दिया गया है। विधायक ने काह कि किसानों के विरोध करने आने को लेकर उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

मास्टर रघवीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में राजेंद्र समैण, रमेश डांगरा, धीरज गाबा, तरसेम सिंह, महाराज कन्हड़ी, रामकुमार सैनी, नरेंद्र सिवाच, रेशम सिंह हैदरवाला, प्रेम सिंह पूर्व सरपंच लोहाखेड़ा, प्यारा सिंह सरपंच आदि अनेक किसान, टाउन पार्क पर दिए जा रहे धरने से रवाना होकर डांगरा रोड स्थित किसान रेस्ट हाउस पर पहुंचे। जिनमें से कई किसान अपने हाथों में काले झंडे लिए हुए थे।

यहां पहुंचकर उन्होंने करीब आधा घंटा तक धरना प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी की। विधायक के वहां न आने के कारण वे वापस टाउन पार्क पर चले गए। उसके बाद टाउन पार्क के सामने किसानों की मीटिंग हुई। जिसमें किसान आंदोलन को लेकर चर्चा की गई और निर्णय लिया कि 30 जनवरी को किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में 1 दिन का क्रमिक अनशन किया जाएगा और जो भी दिल्ली से बड़े किसान नेताओं का आदेश होगा उन्हीं के आदेश अनुसार चलेंगे।

कार्यक्रम तय था: विधायक देवेंद्र सिंह बबली ने कहा कि उनका तो पहले से ही अपने निवास पर खुला दरबार लगाने का कार्यक्रम तय था। जहां तक किसानों के विरोध का प्रश्न है, उन्हें इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser