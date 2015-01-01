पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:कूड़ा डंपिंग प्वाइंट हुआ फुल, सफाई कर्मियों को हर हफ्ते गड्ढा खोद बनानी पड़ रही जगह

टोहाना
नगर परिषद को कूड़ा डंप करने के लिए कहीं पर भी जगह नहीं मिल रही। जिस कारण मजबूरी में कचरा पुरानी जगह पर ही डंप किया जा रहा है। शनिवार को जब सफाई कर्मचारी कूड़े से भरी ट्राली वहां लेकर गए तो वहां पर उसे डंप करने के लिए जगह ही नहीं मिली। इतना ही नहीं आसपास के लोगों ने एतराज भी जताया। यह समस्या आज की ही नहीं आए दिन की समस्या हो गई कि सफाई कर्मचारियों को कचरा डंप करने से पहले वहां पर जेसीबी से गड्ढा बनाना पड़ता है। यदि शीघ्र जगह नहीं मिली तो गंभीर समस्या खड़ी हो जाएगी और शहर में कूड़े के ढेर लग जाएंगे। हालांकि परिषद ने लोगों से जमीन देने का आह्वान किया है लेकिन अभी तक कोई आगे नहीं आया।

50 साल हो गए कचरा डंप करते हुए

रेलवे लाइन के पास स्थित डंपिंग प्वाइंट पर नगर परिषद द्वारा 50 से भी अधिक सालों से शहर से इकट्ठा किया गया कूड़ा कर्कट डंप किया जा रहा है। पहले यहां पर कई एकड़ जगह होती थी तथा यह काफी गहरी जगह थी जिस कारण इतने सालों तक वहां पर कूड़ा कर्कट गिराने में कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई। समय के साथ साथ न केवल वह जगह भर गई बल्कि उसके आसपास लोगों ने अपने मकान बना लिए। जिससे यह जगह काफी कम होती चली गई और अब वह खाली जगह भी समतल हो गई है। अब वहां पर रहने वाले लोग एतराज करने लगे हैं और नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारियों को कूड़ा कर्कट गिराने नहीं देते। जिस कारण सफाई कर्मियों को मुश्किल हो रही है।

रोजाना निकलता है 20 से 25 टन कूड़ा

शहर से प्रतिदिन करीब 20 से 25 टन कूड़ा कर्कट निकलता है। जिसे ट्रालियों व डंपरों द्वारा डंप किया जाता है। अब डंप करने वाली जगह पर लोगों द्वारा कूड़ा कर्कट गिराने पर एतराज किए जाने से समस्या आने लगी है।

कई महीनों से ईओ व अन्य अफसरों के पद खाली

परिषद द्वारा शहर के कूड़े को डंप करने के लिए आसपास जगह तलाश की जा रही थी लेकिन पिछले कई महीनों से परिषद में ईओ, सचिव व अन्य अधिकारियों के पद खाली होने से जमीन तलाशने की प्रक्रिया भी ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ गई है। परिषद द्वारा उक्त समस्या के समाधान के लिए काफी समय पूर्व एक प्रपोजल बनाकर सरकार के पास भेजी गई थी। जिसके तहत नगर परिषद ने ई भूमि पोर्टल के माध्यम से 3 एकड़ जमीन की खरीद की योजना बनाई थी। योजना के तहत शहर के कूड़े कचरे को डंप करना था लेकिन उसे भी अभी तक मंजूरी नहीं मिली जिस कारण नगर परिषद प्रबंधन को कूड़ा कचरा डंप करने की चिंता सता रही है।

नई जगह तलाश रहे हैं

नगर परिषद के सफाई निरीक्षक अजैब सिंह ने बताया कि सफाई कर्मचारी शहर से कूड़ा उठा तो लेते हैं लेकिन उसे डंप करने की जगह न मिलने के कारण परेशानी होती है। समस्या की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जगह की तलाश की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर परिषद जमीन को लीज पर लेने के लिए भी तैयार है।

