कार्रवाई:दुकानदारों ने डिवाइडर पर सामान रखा तो होगा जब्त

टोहानाएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली पर्व तक दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों के बाहर 5 फुट तक तक की स्टॉल आदि लगा सकेंगे। जहां वह अपना सामान रखकर बेच सकें। इसके अलावा कोई भी दुकानदार या आमजन सड़क के बीच बने फुटपाथ पर सामान रख कर बिक्री न करे। यदि ऐसा करता कोई पाया गया तो नगर परिषद उसके सामान को जब्त करेगी।

इस संबंध में नगर परिषद ने मंगलवार को शहर में मुनादी करवाकर दुकानदारों को सूचित किया है। नगर परिषद की टीमों द्वारा बुधवार को शहर में निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। इस दौरान यदि किसी दुकानदार का सामान फुटपाथ रखा पाया गया या किसी दुकानदार ने 5 फुट से अधिक तहबाजारी की तो उनके सामान को जब्त किया जाएगा।

बाहर सामान रखने की कटवानी होगी रसीद

नगर परिषद द्वारा दुकानों के बाहर जो 5 फुट तक की तहबाजारी की सीमा निर्धारित की है, उस निर्धारित सीमा में भी सामान रखने से पूर्व परिषद कार्यालय से दुकानदारों द्वारा रसीद कटवानी होगी। जिन दुकानदारों के पास रसीद नहीं मिलेगी परिषद उन दुकानदारों का सामान भी जब्त करेगी।

बाजार में आवागमन सुचारू रखना है उद्देश्य

साामन रखने की सीमा निर्धारित करने का उद्देश्य दीपावली पर खरीददारी करने के लिए लोगों को आवागमन करने में परेशानी न हो। दुकानदारों का आह्वान किया है कि वे इसके लिए परिषद का सहयोग करें।'' -सतीश गर्ग, एक्सईएन, नगर परिषद।

