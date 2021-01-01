पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की घटना:दो बंद घरों से चुराए लाखों रुपये के गहने और नकदी

टोहाना4 घंटे पहले
  • भाटिया नगर और पुरानी अनाज मंडी में हुई वारदात

चोर बंद पड़े घरों को निशाना बना रहे हैं। चोरों ने भाटिया नगर तथा पुरानी अनाज मंडी के दो बंद घरों में घुसकर वहां से लाखों रुपये के गहने और नकदी चुरा ली। दोनों ही घटनाओं के समय एक परिवार मेहंदीपुर तथा दूसरा शादी समारोह में गया हुआ था।

शहर पुलिस ने दोनों ही मामलों में शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामले दर्ज जांच शुरू की है। भाटिया नगर निवासी गौरव पाहवा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 23 जनवरी को वह अपने परिवार के साथ रिश्तेदारी में पंजाब के सरदूलगढ़ में शादी समारोह में गया हुआ था। अगले दिन सुबह उसके चाचा अनिल ने सूचना दी कि घर के दरवाजों के ताले टूटे पड़े हैं। वह अपने घर पहुंचा और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

घर में अलमारी में रखे सोने के 4 टॉपस, 2 अंगूठियां व 4 धागे तथा चांदी के 6 कड़े, 2 जोड़ी पाजेब, 5 चांदी अंगूठियां व 4 चुटकियां गायब थी। चोरों ने सारे घर में सामान बिखेर रखा था।

वहीं दूसरी घटना में पुरानी अनाज मंडी के पास रेलवे रोड निवासी रजत गोयल ने बताया कि 22 जनवरी की सुबह अपने परिवार के साथ मेहंदीपुर गया था। उसने बताया कि 24 जनवरी की सुबह जब वह वापस आया तो देखा कि उसके घर के दरवाजों के ताले टूटे हुए थे व सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। उसने बताया कि चोर 2 तोले की सोने की चैन, 2 जोड़ी सोने की बालियां, 1 जोड़ी चांदी की पायल, 1 जोड़ी चांदी की चुटकी, 50 ग्राम चांदी, एक 32 ईंच की एलईडी व करीब 10 हजार रुपये चोरी कर ले गये हैं।

सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस

चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है। आसपास के एरिया के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है। संभावना है कि चोरों को शीघ्र काबू कर लिया जाएगा।'' -सुरेंद्रा, थाना प्रभारी।

