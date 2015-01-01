पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:टोहाना में लायंस क्लब का हुआ गठन एडवोकेट वीरेंद्र शर्मा को चुना अध्यक्ष

टोहानाएक घंटा पहले
कई सालों के बाद एक बार फिर शहर में लायंस क्लब का गठन किया गया है। क्लब के रीजन चेयरमैन लॉयन संजीव ठाकुर के प्रयास से लायंस क्लब की विधिवत स्थापना की गई। एडवोकेट वीरेंद्र शर्मा को क्लब का अध्यक्ष चुनकर शपथ दिलाई गई। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि लायंस क्लब के प्रांतीय गवर्नर लॉयन हरदीप सरकारिया व रीजन चेयरमैन संजीव ठाकुर ने कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन किया।

कार्यक्रम में प्रांतीय गवर्नर ने टोहाना लायंस क्लब के नवनियुक्त प्रधान वीरेंद्र शर्मा को पिन लगाकर विधिवत रूप से पद ग्रहण करवाया। नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारी को लायंस क्लब के क्रियाकलापों के बारे में विस्तृत जानकारी दी तथा क्लब द्वारा आने वाले समय में किए जाने वाले कार्यों से भी अवगत कराया। प्रांतीय गवर्नर हरदीप सरकारिया ने कहा कि आगामी समय में क्लब द्वारा जन उपयोगी कई योजनाएं चलाई जाएगी।

नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट वीरेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि वे शीघ्र ही क्लब कार्यकारिणी का गठन करेंगे। सभी को साथ लेकर समाजहित के लिए कार्य करेंगे। इस अवसर पर लॉयन संजय गांधी प्रांतीय सचिव, डॉ. जोधा राम, गुलशन, गुरपाल नैन, विजय ग्रोवर, आरएल माथुर, डॉ. ओम प्रकाश, मुनीष गोयल, निशांत गोयल व डॉ. अनूप सिंह फागूरा उपस्थित रहे।

