रोष:संगठनों ने नये कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग काे लेकर की नारेबाजी

टोहाना
अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा, सीटू तथा खेत मजदूर यूनियन ने तीनों अध्यादेश वापस लेने की मांग के साथ सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी की। उन्होंने संयुक्त आंदोलन चलाने के लिए अखिल भारतीय किसान सभाएं सीटू व खेत मजदूर यूनियन की संयुक्त तालमेल कमेटी का गठन भी किया। जिसमें मदन सिंह को संयोजक, कौर सिंह व रसीला रानी को सह संयोजक बनाया गया।

शहीद भगत सिंह भवन में उक्त तीनों संगठनों की तहसील स्तरीय संयुक्त मीटिंग की गई। मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता कौर सिंह ने व संचालन मदन सिंह ने किया। किसान सभा जिला सचिव जगतार सिंह ने कहा कि आज देश के मजदूर, किसान, कर्मचारी व दुकानदार को एक ऐसे संकट में मोदी सरकार ने फंसा दिया है जिससे बचने के लिए देश के तमाम मजदूरों, किसानों, छोटे कारोबारियों, कर्मचारियों व युवाओं को व्यापक एकता बनाकर संघर्ष करने के अलावा और कोई रास्ता नहीं बचा है।

कृषि विरोधी तीन कानून बनाकर मोदी सरकार ने कारपोरेट को किसानों की फसलों को सस्ते रेट पर खरीद कर व खुले भंडारण करने, मनमर्जी के दाम पर जनता को लूटने की छूट देने से किसान व आम उपयोगिता को और ज्यादा निचोडऩे का रास्ता साफ कर दिया है। साथ ही तमाम श्रम कानूनों को खत्म करके 8 घंटे के काम की जगह 12 घंटे का कानून बना दिया है, रोजगार की सुरक्षा खत्म कर दी है व न्यूनतम वेतन तय करने, भुगतान की गारंटी खत्म कर दी है। यूनियन बनाने का भी अधिकार खत्म कर दिया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि संघर्षों को तेज करके ही उक्त काले कानूनों को लागू होने से रोका जा सकता है। उन्होंने तमाम मेहनतकश वर्ग से अपील की कि 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल तथा 26 व 27 नवंबर का दिल्ली घेराव देश में ऐतिहासिक आंदोलन होगा और यदि सरकार अपने कदम पीछे नहीं हटाती तो लंबे आंदोलन की तैयारियां की जाएंगी।

