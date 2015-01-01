पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धुंध का असर:डिब्रूगढ़ से लालगढ़ जाने वाली अवध-आसाम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को मात्र 22 दिन बाद ही लग गए ब्रेक

टोहाना37 मिनट पहले
  • डिब्रूगढ़ की ओर से आज व लालगढ़ की ओर से कल सुबह ही आएगी ट्रेन, धुंध के कारण 31 जनवरी तक रद्द रहेगी

डिबरूगढ़ से चलकर लालगढ़ जाने वाली अवध आसाम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन संख्या 05909 को मात्र 22 दिन के बाद ही ब्रेक लग गए हैं। यह ट्रेन किसान आंदोलन के कारण 25 सितंबर को रूट बदलने के बाद 24 नवंबर को दोबारा वाया टोहाना शुरू हुई थी। रेल विभाग अब इस ट्रेन काे धुंध के कारण रद्द करने जा रहा है।

जिस कारण यह ट्रेन अब टोहाना में डिब्रूगढ़ की ओर से आज यानि 17 दिसंबर तथा लालगढ़ की ओर से 18 दिसंबर को सुबह ही आएगी। उसके बाद यह ट्रेन 31 जनवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। उक्त ट्रेन के आने से रेलवे स्टेशन पर थोड़ी चहल पहल शुरू हुई थी तथा बिहार से आवागमन करने वाले प्रवासियों को सुविधा हो गई थी।

बिहार राज्य के 50 से अधिक यात्रियों ने बुक करवा रखी हैं ट्रेन की टिकट

लालगढ़ से वाया रोहतक, दिल्ली डिब्रूगढ़ जाने के लिए यह ट्रेन विशेषकर बिहार राज्य के प्रवासियों के लिए सुविधाजनक थी। संदीप टूर ट्रेवल के संदीप गोयल ने बताया कि उनके पास भी दिसंबर माह की करीब 15 तथा जनवरी माह की करीब 35 टिकटें बिहार राज्य के कटिहार, किशनगढ़ व मुज्जफरपुर आदि के लिए बुक थी। अब उन्हें अपने घर वापसी के लिए बड़ी परेशानी उठानी पड़ेगी।

पंजाब में किसानों के आंदोलन के कारण 25 सितंबर को बदला था ट्रेन का रूट

बता दें कि लॉकडाउन के कारण रेल विभाग द्वारा सभी ट्रेनों को बंद कर दिया गया था। उसके बाद विभाग द्वारा उक्त अवध आसाम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन संख्या 05909 को वाया टोहाना शुरू किया गया था। उसके बाद केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी तीन अध्यादेशों के खिलाफ किसानों ने आंदोलन के तहत पंजाब के कई रेलवे स्टेशनों पर रेल लाइनों पर धरने देकर रेलमार्ग अवरूद्ध कर दिया था।

जिस पर रेल विभाग ने 25 सितंबर को उक्त ट्रेन का रूट बदलकर सिरसा से वाया हिसार रोहतक कर दिया था। जिससे भटिंडा से वाया टोहाना रोहतक तक के सभी रेलवे स्टेशन सुनसान हो गए थे। किसानों द्वारा रेलवे लाइनों से धरना उठाने के बाद रेलवे ने इस रूट सहित विभिन्न रूटों पर कई ट्रेनों को चलाने की घोषणा की थी। जिसके तहत 24 नवंबर की शाम उक्त ट्रेन यहां पहुंची थी। जो अब मात्र 22 दिन के बाद फिर से बंद होने जा रही है।

