टोहाना:नगर परिषद में सचिव का पद खाली, 50 से भी अधिक पेंडिंग पड़े हैं नो ड्यूज सर्टिफिकेट

टोहानाएक घंटा पहले
शहर की नगर परिषद में अधिकतर अधिकारियों के पद पिछले काफी समय से खाली पड़े हुए हैं। करीब 15 दिन पूर्व सचिव राजेंद्र वर्मा के ईओ प्रमोट होने के कारण सचिव पद भी खाली हो गया। जबकि परिषद में पिछले करीब 10 माह से कोई जेई न होने से शहर के अनेक विकास कार्य प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। नगर परिषद में कनिष्ठ अभियंता के कुल 4 पद स्वीकृत हैं, लेकिन पिछले 9 महीने से एक भी जेई नहीं है।

केवल मात्र एक जेई मनोज कुमार, जाखल नगर पालिका से यहां एडिशनल चार्ज के तहत काम करते हैं, लेकिन पूरा समय न दे पाने के कारण अधिकतर विकास कार्य व अन्य कार्य तय समय में पूरे नहीं हो पाते। जिससे न केवल आमजन परेशान रहते हैं वहीं स्थाई जेई न होने के कारण विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण भी नहीं हो पाता।

फतेहाबाद के ईओ को दिया चार्ज

परिषद के ईओ अरूण भार्गव का तबादला हो गया था। हालांकि उनके स्थान पर भिवानी से ईओ दीपक गोयल का यहां तबादला हुआ था लेकिन वे एक मामले में फंस गए। जिससे यहां पर ईओ का पद भी खाली पड़ा हुआ है। हालांकि फतेहाबाद के ईओ जितेंद्र कुमार को लिंक चार्ज दिया गया है लेकिन उनके पास पहले से ही दो जगह का चार्ज है।

हिसार से एक बार आए भवन निरीक्षक

करीब अढाई माह पूर्व हिसार के भवन निरीक्षक (बीआई) धमेंद्र यादव को यहां का चार्ज दिया गया था, लेकिन हिसार नगर निगम में अधिक कार्य होने के चलते वे आज तक केवल एक बार ही आ पाए हैं। जिससे भवन निर्माण संबंधी कोई भी कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा।

नक्शे पास करवाने में आ रही दिक्कत

न्यू मॉडल टाउन एरिया के हुडा संबंधी कार्य करीब एक साल से लटके पड़े हैं। ट्रांसफर डीड, कन्वेंस डीड या नक्शे पास करवाने के लिए लोग भटक रहे हैं। परिषद का लेखा जोखा रखने के लिए अकाउंटेंट का पद भी पिछले काफी समय से खाली पड़ा हुआ है। कामकाज चलाने के लिए भूना पालिका से अकाउंटेंट ज्योति को यहां का एडिशनल चार्ज दिया गया है लेकिन पूरा समय न मिलने के कारण अकाउंट ब्रांच के काम पूरे नहीं हो पा रहे।

डेढ़ माह से डेवलपमेंट चार्ज जमा नहीं हो पा रहा

बीरबल ने बताया कि वह पिछले डेढ़ माह से नप के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। कोई यहां पर डेवल्पमेंट चार्ज जमा करवाने वाला नहीं है जबकि उन्होंने अपनी फाइल जमा करवाए डेढ़ माह हो चुका है। उन्होंने प्रोपर्टी का नाम चेंज करने के लिए भी तीन फाइलें दी हुई हैं। 30 जुलाई को उसकी फाइल मार्क हुई थी लेकिन आज तक उसका कोई मौका देखने नहीं गया।

