कार्यक्रम:टोहाना के नागरिक अस्पताल ट्रैनिंग सेंटर में दिया नशा मुक्त अभियान के तहत वालंटियर्स को प्रशिक्षण

टोहानाएक घंटा पहले
नागरिक अस्पताल ट्रैनिंग सैंटर में नशा मुक्त भारत अभियान के तहत मास्टर वालंटियर्स को नशे से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों व इससे होने वाले घातक परिणामों के बारे में प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी इंद्रा यादव व मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. गिरीश ने की। जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी इन्द्रा यादव ने मास्टर वालंटियर्स को बताया कि किस प्रकार वे गांवों- व शहरों में जाकर पंचों, सरपंचों, नंबरदारों व पार्षदों आदि के सहयोग से नशे से पीडित व्यक्तियों से घुल-मिलकर उनका ध्यान नशे से हटाकर समाज में उपलब्ध अन्य अच्छे कार्य की ओर लगा सकते हैं।

उन्होंने मास्टर वालंटियर्स को अपने अपने गांव में भी नशे का कोई आदि हो तो उसका नशा छुटवाने में मदद करें। डॉ. गिरीश ने बताया कि नशा छुड़वाने की अभियान की शुरूआत करते हुए जिला स्तर तक लेकर जानी है। इसके अतिरिक्त नशे के प्रकार, नशा एक बीमारी है, नशे की बीमारी से मुक्ति, नशे के बारे में पैदा हुई गलत धारणाओं व नशा प्रयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति के मूल लक्षणों आदि की जानकारी विस्तार से लोगों द्वारा नशा छुड़वाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। अध्यापक बलबीर सिंह ने मास्टर वालंटियर्स को बताया की नशा एक बीमारी है। नशे की बीमारी से मुक्ति, नशे के बारे में पैदा हुई गलत धारणाओं व नशा प्रयोग करने वाले मुख्य लक्षणों आदि की जानकारी विस्तार से दी।

