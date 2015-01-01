पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्वे:परिवार पहचान पत्र के लिए यूनिट कमेटी जागरूकता अभियान चलाएगी

टोहाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 40 सदस्य करेंगे 12 हजार घरों का सर्वे, सीएससी सेंटर पर फ्री बनवा सकेंगे

सरकार द्वारा लोगों को सरकार की विभिन्न लाभकारी योजनाओं का लाभ देने के उद्देश्य से परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जाएंगे। जिसके लिए यूनिट कमेटी को जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई है। इस यूनिट कमेटी के 40 सदस्य (अध्यापक) शहर के करीब 12 हजार घरों में जाकर डोर टू डोर लोगों को अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे। इसके लिए ये सदस्य सोमवार से अभियान शुरू करेंगे।

योजना के तहत कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने परिवार के सभी सदस्यों का परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवा सकता है। इसके लिए परिवार के मुखिया के फोटो के अलावा मुखिया सहित सभी सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, पेन कार्ड, राशन कार्ड, जन्म प्रमाण पत्र व शैक्षणिक योग्यता के दस्तावेज लेकर जाना होगा। इसके लिए वे शहर के किसी भी सीएससी सेंटर से बिना किसी शुल्क के बनवा सकते हैं। उनसे किसी प्रकार का कोई चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा।

योजनाओं से जोड़ा जाएगा

प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा राज्य के प्रत्येक परिवार को विशिष्ट पहचान प्रदान करने के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र पोर्टल की शुरूआत की गई है। प्रदेश के सभी परिवारों का एक प्रामाणिक सत्यापित व विश्वसनीय डाटा बेस तैयार किया जाएगा और इस परिवार पहचान पत्र से सरकार की सभी कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को जोड़ा जाएगा ताकि लोगों को उनकी पात्रता के आधार पर योजनाओं का लाभ स्वत: ही मिल सके। इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद की ओर से सभी वार्डों के पार्षदों को भी पत्र लिखकर सहयोग के लिए कहा गया है। नगर परिषद के एक्सईएन सतीश गर्ग ने बताया कि इस योजना का उद्देश्य लोगों को सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ देना है। इसके लिए यूनिट कमेटी के सदस्य व पार्षद लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें