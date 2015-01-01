पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:खानक के पास डंपर की चपेट में आने से मोटरसाइकिल सवार महिला की मौत

तोशाम4 घंटे पहले
तोशाम-हिसार मार्ग पर गांव खानक के नजदीक डंपर की चपेट में आ जाने से दुबेटा निवासी मोटरसाइकिल सवार करीबन 20 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला के परिजन तोशाम से शादी का सामान खरीदकर वापस घर जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने दुबेटा निवासी अमरजीत की शिकायत पर डंपर चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

दुबेटा निवासी अमरजीत ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि उसके एक लड़का व दो लड़कियों की शादी 25 व 26 नवंबर की है। जिसके के लिए वह व उसका भाई बलवान व बलराज, साला कुलवंत, भतीजा सुरेंद्र व उसकी पत्नी शादी का सामान खरीदने के लिए तोशाम आए थे। वे सामान खरीदकर दो गाड़ियों में भरकर वापस गांव जा रहे थे। सुरेंद्र व उसकी पत्नी भारती दोनों मोटरसाइकिल पर जा रहे थे बाकी सब गाड़ियों में थे।

जब वे हिसार मार्ग पर खानक के नजदीक पहुंचे तो एक डंपर चालक ने अचानक पैट्रोल पंप की तरफ कट मार दिया।इससे सुरेंद्र की मोटरसाइकिल डंपर की साइड में टकरा गई। इससे सुरेंद्र व उसकी पत्नी भारती सड़क पर गिर गए। भारती करीबन 3 माह के पेट से थी। ज्यादा चोटें लगने के कारण भारती की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने दुबेटा निवासी अमरजीत की शिकायत पर डंपर चालक के खिलाफ भादसं की धारा 279, 337, 304 ए के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

