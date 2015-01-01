पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों ने उठाई मांग:ढाणी माहू माइनर में पाइप डालने का फैसला वापस ले सरकारः राम अवतार

तोशाम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ढाणीमाहू माइनर में पाइप लाइन डालने के विरोध में गांव आलमपुर में एक पंचायत कर सरकार से पाइप लाइन डालने का फैसला वापस लेने की मांग की। पंचायत की अध्यक्षता रामवतार नेहरा ने की। पंचायत में आसपास के गांवों के किसानों ने भी भाग लिया। पंचायत में निर्णय लिया गया कि सरकार 28 नवंबर तक माइनर में पाइप डालने का फैसला वापस लें अन्यथा 29 नंवबर को गांव आलमपुर में महापंचायत कर कड़ा फैसला लिया जाएगा। पहले भी आठ से दस गांव के किसान धरने पर बैठकर इस पाइप लाइन डालने का विरोध कर चुके हैं।

पंचायत को संबोधित करते हुए रामवतार ने कहा कि वे विरोध इसलिए कर रहे हैं कि आलमपुर, दुलहेड़ी, सुंगरपुर, लक्ष्मणपुरा, निगांना, ढाणी शामियान सहित कई गांवों के किसान माइनर के साथ में अपने मकान बनाकर खेतों में रह रहे हैं। किसानों ने माइनर के साथ में ही अपने बोरवैल बना रखे हैं। नेहरा ने बताया कि अगर माइनर में पाइप डल गए तो बोरवैल का पानी खराब हो जाएगा और किसान की जमीन बंजर हो जाएगी।

इससे किसान पलायन करने को मजबूर होंगे। पंचायत में किसानों ने कहा कि अगर ढाणी माहू माइनर में टेल तक पानी पहुंचाना है तो उसकी रिपेयरिंग करवाकर उसके हक का पूरा पानी छोड़ा जाए। किसानों का कहना है कि उनके यहां टिब्बेदार जमीन है खुला पानी नहीं लग सकता। पंचायत में पूर्व सरपंच राजबीर सिंह, मास्टर नरेश, संदीप कालीरामन, कृष्ण, राजेंद्र, नरसिंह व वजीर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें