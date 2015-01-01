पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तोशाम:काशी गैंग का 25 हजारी बदमाश ‘हाथी’ गिरफ्तार

तोशाम2 घंटे पहले
  • एसटीएफ हिसार ने पिंजोखरा निवासी सुनील को तोशाम बस अड्‌डे से गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

एसटीएफ निरीक्षक पवन कुमार इन्चार्ज के नेतृत्व में टीम ने मंगलवार को बस अड्डा तोशाम से पिंजोखरा निवासी 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश सुनील उर्फ हाथी को पकड़ लिया है। एसटीएफ टीम ने हाथी को काबू कर तोशाम पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है। हाथी को बुधवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा। 2 युवकों की हत्या सहित हाथी पर सात मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। करीबन एक वर्ष से ज्यादा से पुलिस हाथी को काबू करने के लिए लगी हुई थी लेकिन हाथी पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़ रहा था। हाथी गिरफ्तार ना होने के कारण पुलिस के गले की फांस बना हुआ था।

सबसे पहले 2018 में हाथी ने अपने गांव में लड़ाई झगड़ा किया था, जिस पर पुलिस ने हाथी के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया था। इसके बाद एक-एक करके हाथी पर लड़ाई झगड़े के 2018 में दो और मुकदमे दर्ज हो गए। हाथी दिन-प्रतिदिन आपराधिक दुनिया में धंसता चला गया और अगस्त 2019 में दरियापुर के टोनी की अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर इलाके में दादागिरी जमाने के कारण मामूली कहासुनी में ही हत्या कर दी।

हाथी पर दर्ज हैं दो युवकों की हत्या के केस, एक वर्ष पहले घोषित हुआ था इनाम

जिसके बाद पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों की शिकायत पर साथी सहित उसके साथियों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने कुछ आरोपियों को तो गिरफ्तार कर लिया था लेकिन काशी गैंग का मुख्य सरगना विकास उर्फ काशी व हाथी पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़े और वारदातों को अंजाम देते रहे। पुलिस ने इसके बाद हाथी को 25 हजार का इनामी घोषित किया। इसके बाद हाथी ने एक ठेके पर मारपीट व तोड़फोड़ की। पुलिस मामला दर्ज करती रही लेकिन काबू करने में असफल रही।

2020 में 3-4 महीने पहले ही काशी गैंग के मुख्य सरगना विकास उर्फ काशी व हाथी ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर गारणपुरा के मंजीत की हत्या कर दी। कुछ दिन पहले ही पुलिस ने विकास को तो गिरफ्तार कर लिया था लेकिन हाथी पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़ा। एसटीएफ की टीम ने मंगलवार को हाथी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हाथी पर हत्या, मारपीट सहित कई केस दर्ज हैं। थाना प्रभारी जयसिंह ने बताया कि हाथी को एसटीएफ ने धर लिया है। बुधवार को उसे कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

