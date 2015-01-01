पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:एसडीएम ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक, कहा- लोगों के कार्यों को करने में नहीं हो किसी प्रकार की देरी

तोशाम5 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम मनीष कुमार फाैगाट ने बुधवार को स्थानीय उपमंडल परिसर स्थित अपने कार्यालय में सक्षम, सरल तथा बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान की प्रगति की समीक्षा करने के लिए संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों की एक बैठक ली। उन्होंने बैठक मे सरल, सक्षम तथा बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के अंतर्गत किए जाने वाले कार्यों को गति देने के लिए उपमंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने सक्षम योजना की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए खंड कैरू एवं तोशाम के अंतर्गत आने वाले शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को अपना कार्य और अधिक मेहनत के साथ करने के निर्देश दिए ताकि बच्चों के भविष्य को उज्जवल बनाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों खंडों में बच्चों के शैक्षणिक स्तर में सुधार लाने के लिए सक्षम योजना से जुड़े खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ सभी अध्यापकों, बीआरपी तथा एबीआरसी को अपना कार्य पूरी लगन के साथ करना होगा।

उन्होंने कोविड-19 के दृष्टिगत बच्चों के मुंह पर मास्क लगाने के साथ-साथ सैनिटाइजर एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। एसडीएम मनीष कुमार फोगाट ने बेटी बचाओ- बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग, विकास एवं पंचायत विभाग तथा पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारियों की महीने में एक बार बैठक बुलाकर प्रगति की समीक्षा करें।

उन्होंने इस अभियान को गति देने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ साथ संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों को अपना कार्य आपसी तालमेल के साथ करने के भी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि लिंगानुपात का संतुलन बनाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किए जाएं। उन्होंने सरल योजना की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए सरल पोर्टल पर आने वाले लोगों के कार्यों का निपटारा निर्धारित समय अवधि में करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सरल योजना से जुड़े सभी विभागों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की और निर्देश दिए कि जहां तक संभव हो सके लोगों के कार्यों को करने में अनावश्यक देरी न की जाए।

