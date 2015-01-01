पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:खरकड़ी माखवान गांव की गली में जमा गंदे पानी ने किया लोगों का जीना मुहाल

तोशाम33 मिनट पहले
क्षेत्र के गांव खरकड़ी माखवान में काफी लंबे समय से गली में गंदा पानी जमा होने से लोगों का जीना मुहाल हो गया है। इससे वहां के निवासियों को तो भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है जबकि राहगीरों को भी आने-जाने में काफी दिक्कत हो रही है। ग्रामीणों द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत को बार-बार इसकी शिकायत करने के बावजूद भी इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा ऐसे में यही कहा जा सकता है कि ग्राम पंचायत इसे ठीक करवाने के लिए कोई बड़ा हादसा होने के इंतजार में है।

खरकड़ी माखवान निवासी अजय खान ने बताया कि उनके घर के नजदीक काफी समय से गंदा पानी जमा है इस जमा पानी में बिजली का पोल व ट्रांसफार्मर भी खड़े हैं। जिससे कभी भी करंट आने की स्थिति पैदा हो सकती है वहीं जमा गंदे पानी से डेंगू मच्छर तथा अनेक तरह की बीमारियां होने का खतरा बना हुआ है। अजय खान ने बताया कि इसकी शिकायत वह ग्राम पंचायत को काफी दफा कर चुके हैं लेकिन ग्राम पंचायत इसकी कतई भी सुध नहीं ले रही है। इससे उन्हें तो परेशानियों का सामना करना ही पड़ रहा है बल्कि आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों को भी भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है।

अजय ने कहा कि ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि काफी दफा ग्राम पंचायत को इस समस्या से अवगत करवाने के बावजूद भी ग्राम पंचायत इस समस्या का समाधान नहीं करवा रही है आखिर यही कहा जा सकता है कि ग्राम पंचायत इससे कोई बड़ा हादसा होने के इंतजार में है। अजय खान ने प्रशासन व पंचायत से एक बार फिर मांग की है कि जल्द से जल्द जमा गंदे पानी की निकासी का समाधान करवाया जाए और गंदगी तथा इससे होने वाली अनेक तरह की बीमारियों से निजात मिल सके।

