पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नाराजगी:पेयजल की कमी को लेकर खानक में महिलाओं ने किया रोष प्रदर्शन

तोशाम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव खानक के ग्रामीणों के सामने पेयजल समस्या बनी हुई है। पानी नहीं आने के कारण खानक की महिलाओं को पिंजोखरा मोड़ के पास से करीबन दो किलोमीटर दूर से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। पेयजल समस्या को लेकर महिलाओं ने गांव में प्रदर्शन किया व 4 नवंबर को समस्या को लेकर एसडीएम से मुलाकात करेंगी। सीताराम, बादल, काली राजपूत, अंकित, रामकेश चौहान, कुलदीप, गीता, महिला संगठन ग्राम प्रधान निर्मला, पार्वती, राम भाई, राजबाला, आशा ,रोशनी, सुनीता, मूर्ति आदि का कहना है कि खानक में पेयजल की समस्या बनी हुई है।

पेयजल की सप्लाई कई दिन से ठप है, जिसके कारण या तो ग्रामीणों को 4 सौ रुपये का टैंकर मंगवाना पड़ता है या फिर दो किलोमीटर दूर पिंजोखरा मोड़ के पास महिलाओं को पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। युवा एकता संगठन खानक प्रधान सुनील भादू ने बताया कि वे बार-बार प्रशासन को शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हो रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पानी की समस्या के बारे में संगठन ने पहले भी प्रशासन को अवगत करवा चुके हैं लेकिन समस्या ज्यों की त्यों बनी हुई है। इस समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीण 4 नवंबर को एसडीएम से मुलाकात करेंगे। इस बारे में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक्शन दलबीर सिंह दलाल ने बताया कि नहरी पानी खत्म हो चुका है। टयूबवेल से पानी दे रहे हैं। 6 नवंबर को नहर में पानी आ जाएगा। उसके बाद पेयजल की दिक्कत नहीं रहेगी। पानी की सप्लाई अभी भी हो रही है। अगर कोई समस्या है तो वे कार्यालय में आकर मिल लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें