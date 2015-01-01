पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उकलाना नपा चुनाव:आखिरी दिन 59 ने जमा करवाए नामांकन, प्रधान पद के 13 और वार्ड पार्षद पद के 46 उम्मीदवार उतरे मैदान में

उकलाना मंडी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा-जजपा प्रत्याशी महेंद्र सिंह सोनी नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करते हुए।
  • नामांकन के दौरान प्रत्याशी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूले

नपा उकलाना के चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन का आखरी दिन था। इस दिन नपा प्रधान व वार्ड पार्षदों के दावेदार 59 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए जिनमें 13 प्रधान पद व 46 वार्ड पार्षद पद के उम्मीदवार हैं। बुधवार को आखरी दिन ढोल नगाड़ा और दल बल के साथ पहुंचे प्रत्याशियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाई। प्रधान पद और विभिन्न वार्डों से पार्षद पद के कई दावेदार भारी भीड़ के साथ नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने पहुंचे।

भाजपा और जजपा गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ भरा नामांकन पत्र
भाजपा-जजपा के सांझे प्रत्याशी के तौर पर महेंद्र सोनी ने चेयरमैन पद के लिए वरिष्ठ नेताओं की मौजूदगी में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाया। इस मौके पर राज्यमंत्री अनूप धानक, जजपा के राष्ट्रीय संगठन सचिव राजेंद्र लितानी, जिला अध्यक्ष रमेश गोदारा, भाजपा नेता श्री निवास गोयल, जिला अध्यक्ष कैप्टन भूपेंद्र सिंह, चुनाव प्रभारी डॉ. ओमप्रकाश पहल, जिला महामंत्री प्रवीण पोपली, जिला उपाध्यक्ष आशा खेदड़ सहित दोनों दलों के नेता और पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे। सत्ता पक्ष की ओर से प्रधान पद के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतार दिया गया है। वहीं, कांग्रेस की ओर से मंथन किया जा रहा है कि किस उम्मीदवार का समर्थन किया जाय। वहीं, पूर्व विधायक नरेश सेलवाल की ओर से भी अभी तक किसी उम्मीदवार का खुलकर समर्थन नहीं किया गया है। इसके साथ ही नगर के कई अन्य संगठनों की ओर से भी अभी तक कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।

1 उम्मीदवार ने मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाया था
नपा उकलाना के प्रधान पद के लिए बुधवार को आखरी दिन 13 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए। इससे पूर्व 1 उम्मीदवार ने मंगलवार को अपना नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाया था। बुधवार को कपिल नारंग, मन्नू, राजेश कुमार, सुशील कुमार, रेनू रानी, महेंद्र, सागर सोनी, जगदीश चन्द्र, सोमदत, जगदीश , सुभाष, रघुबीर सिंह, लवकेश ने प्रधान पद के लिए अपने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए। इसके साथ ही 46 उम्मीदवारों ने विभिन्न वार्डों से वार्ड पार्षद पद के लिए अपने नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाए।

