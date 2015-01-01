पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 11 Months Ago, 31 Thousand Rupees Were Withdrawn From The Account, The Police Had Refused To Take Action, The Complaint Was Filed On The CM Window

असंध:11 माह पहले खाते से निकले थे 31 हजार रुपए, पुलिस ने किया था कार्रवाई से मना, सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दी तो दर्ज हुआ मामला

असंध39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव उपलाना निवासी एक व्यक्ति के खाते से 11 माह पहले किस ने धोखाधड़ी से 31 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए थे। व्यक्ति शिकायत लेकर पुलिस थाना के चक्कर काटता रहा। लेकिन पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद पीड़ित ने एसपी को शिकायत की। वहां भी जब सुनवाई नही हुई तो पीड़ित ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत की। अब पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

शिकायतकर्ता हरिपाल वासी गांव उपलाना ने बताया कि वह मेहनत मजदूरी का काम करता है। उसका आन्ध्रा बैक असंध मे खाता है। खाता के एटीएम से उसने सफीदो रोड असंध के एटीएम से 10 दिसंबर 2019 को 3 हजार रुपए निकाले थे। इसके बाद उसका एटीएम उसके पास ही था। लेकिन उसके खाते से 31 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए गए।

जब वह 13 दिसंबर 2019 को पैसे निकलवाने गया तो उसका खाता खाली था। फिर 14 और 15 तारीख को बैंक की छुट्टी थी। 16 तारीख को बैक मैनेजर नहीं मिला। जब वह 17 दिसंबर 2019 को पास बुक की एंट्री करवाई। इस बारे में उसने एसपी करनाल को जनवरी 2020 में शिकायत दी थी। लेकिन जब कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो उसने सीएम विंडो में शिकायत दी है।

