पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:मिट्टी की जांच के बाद किसान फसल का खर्च कर सकते हैं कम - डॉ. सुरेंद्र

असंध19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपमंडल के गांव चोरकारसा में मंगलवार को भूमि परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला असंध द्वारा किसानों के लिए मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड स्कीम के अंतर्गत एक प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें भूमि परीक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. सुरेंद्र टामक ने किसानों को मिट्टी जांच करवाने के प्रति जागरूक किया और नमूना एकत्रित करने का सही तरीका बताया।

उन्होंने किसानों को विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मिट्टी जांच के बाद जो सॉयल हेल्थ कार्ड किसानों को दिया जाएगा, उसके अनुसार अपने खेत में कौन सी फसल में, कितनी मात्रा में किस खाद का प्रयोग करना है, जिससे किसान अपना खर्च बचा सकें तथा भूमि को कोई नुकसान ना हो और किसान भी आर्थिक हानि से बच सके। इस मौके पर खंड कृषि अधिकारी डाॅ. राधेश्याम, कृषि विकास अधिकारी डॉ. श्याम सिंह ने फसल कटाई के बाद पराली न जलाने के बारे में किसानों को जागरूक किया और बताया कि फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से भूमि की उपजाऊ शक्ति बढ़ती है।

पराली प्रबंधन से कर सकते हैं अतिरिक्त आमदनी

राजकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय पाढा करनाल के एनएसएस यूनिट एवं स्टाफ ने ग्राम पाढ़ा में जाकर किसानों को पराली न जलाने के लिए और इससे होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में जानकारी दी। पराली जलाने से पर्यावरण व स्वास्थ्य को होने वाले नुकसान पर भी किसानों से चर्चा की गई। एनएसएस अधिकारी प्रो. दीपिका ने पराली के प्रबंधन के तहत प्रयोग में आने वाली मशीनों और सरकार द्वारा विभिन्न स्कीमों से भी अवगत करवाया। पराली से खाद तथा पराली से गत्ता बनाने की विधि की भी चर्चा की, जिससे किसानों की आमदनी भी बढ़ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें