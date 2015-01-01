पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक गोगी ने कहा:बरौदा में कांग्रेस की जीत के बाद बीजेपी की उल्टी गिनती शुरू

असंध/करनाल/तरावड़ी3 घंटे पहले
असंध की अनाज मंडी में बरोदा में कांग्रेस की जीत पर खुशी मनाते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और विधायक शमशेर सिंह गोगी।

बरौदा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी इंदूराज नरवाल के जीतने के बाद असंध की अनाज मंडी में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी मनाई। इस दौरान विधायक शमशेर सिंह गोगी ने कहा कि बरोदा उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार से भाजपा सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई है।

बरोदा की जनता ने भाजपा को दिखा दिया है कि काले कृषि कानून इस सरकार को ले डूबेंगे। इस मौके पर रूपेंद्र नरूला, कांग्रेस हलका कोऑर्डिनेटर जितेंद्र चाेपड़ा, सुरजीत राणा, दिनेश कुमार, जगदीश गोयल, सुरेश कुमार, गुरवंत जातरी, जसवंत पन्नू भी मौजूद रहे।

बरोदा उप चुनाव किसान और कमेरा वर्ग की जीत- त्रिलोचन

बरोदा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की जीत पर करनाल में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी। कार्यकर्ताओं का नेतृत्व कांग्रेस के जिला संयोजक त्रिलोचन सिंह ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बरोदा उपचुनाव में बीजेपी की हार और कांग्रेस की जीत प्रदेश की बीजेपी और जेजेपी सरकार के लिए खतरे की घंटी है। इस मौके पर कृष्ण बस्तारा, अशोक खुराना, परवीन शर्मा, विनोद तित्तोरिया, जोगिंदर चौहान, डॉ. फतेह, रोहित जोशी उपस्थित रहे।

व्यापारी और आम जनता की जीत : परवेज राणा

कांग्रेस की जीत पर तरावड़ी में कांग्रेस नेताओं ने खुशी जताई। हरियाणा प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ प्रदेश संयोजक एवं पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव मुनीष परवेज राणा ने बरोदा चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की जीत को प्रदेश के किसान, व्यापारी, मजदूर, कर्मचारी व आम जनता की जीत बताया।

